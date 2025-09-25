Videos Influencers London tube

This ‘influencer’ was furious with Tube passengers who kept ruining her TikTok and these Londoners’ magnificent responses will never cease to satisfy

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2025

Back to the mysterious world of the TikTok influencer, where Antonia Freya Lydia – @turnttoni if you want to find out more – wasn’t exactly overjoyed when Tube passengers kept ruining her video on the London Underground.

If you think it looks familiar then you’d be right, because it’s precisely two years since it first went wildly viral and if that’s not an excuse for revisiting it again then we don’t know what is. Three years maybe?

Anyway, the video went wildly viral again after it was shared by @schizarella who took up the cudgels on her behalf.

They surely got entirely the responses they deserved, and a very entertaining read it is too.

Maybe this wasn’t the best station to choose.

Final word to @turnttoni after someone highlighted the exchanges and suggested her TikTok content was ‘lame’.

@turnttoni Replying to @sop excuse me, what do you mean? #fy #foryou #subway ♬ original sound – Antonia Freya Lydia

