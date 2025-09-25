This ‘influencer’ was furious with Tube passengers who kept ruining her TikTok and these Londoners’ magnificent responses will never cease to satisfy

Videos Influencers London tube

Back to the mysterious world of the TikTok influencer, where Antonia Freya Lydia – @turnttoni if you want to find out more – wasn’t exactly overjoyed when Tube passengers kept ruining her video on the London Underground.

If you think it looks familiar then you’d be right, because it’s precisely two years since it first went wildly viral and if that’s not an excuse for revisiting it again then we don’t know what is. Three years maybe?

Anyway, the video went wildly viral again after it was shared by @schizarella who took up the cudgels on her behalf.

when you see someone recording just walk behind the camera or wait literally ten seconds, if you can’t do this then you don’t deserve to be part of a civilized society pic.twitter.com/5Gy1hUsNDu — misha꙳ (@schizarella) September 16, 2023

They surely got entirely the responses they deserved, and a very entertaining read it is too.

1.

like I’m sorry you can’t be kind to a pretty girl for five minutes, maybe if you could afford a bigger car your life wouldn’t depend on crowding the trains like moths to a lamp. this is how societies end. — misha꙳ (@schizarella) September 17, 2023

2.

how about you drop the expectation that everyone in a public space should accommodate you if you’re “filming content?” — Elon Musk’s Exploded Rocket (@aj_was_annoying) September 17, 2023

3.

society is built upon people being nice to each other, if you can’t even refrain from invading someone’s private space then society has fallen — misha꙳ (@schizarella) September 17, 2023

4.

girl it’s the tube platform. i have a job to get to — kate ✨ (@pulpy_fiction) September 17, 2023

5.

6.

7.

It’s giving main character syndrome — Lu ⚒ (@recklesslntent) September 17, 2023

8.

the truth is most people just hate pretty girls, just an inconvenient truth. just look at the replies to this, start: — misha꙳ (@schizarella) September 17, 2023

9.

Choosing early morning would’ve made that shot effortless. Expecting folks to pause for a capture isn’t about politeness; it’s simply not realistic given the location and circumstances. Secondly, Choosing to walk by someone taking a photo on a train platform isn’t necessarily… — Manickyoddha (@manickyoddha) September 17, 2023

10

how about you drop the expectation that everyone in a public space should accommodate you if you’re “filming content?” — Elon Musk’s Exploded Rocket (@aj_was_annoying) September 17, 2023

11.

society is built upon people being nice to each other, if you can’t even refrain from invading someone’s private space then society has fallen — misha꙳ (@schizarella) September 17, 2023

12.

Lols no. Ppl have things to do and places to go. This is the London tube not a park. The world doesn’t stop so you can make a ticktock video. — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) September 17, 2023

Maybe this wasn’t the best station to choose.

So apparently this is Oxford circus. And you want ppl to stop for you

If you wanna make a video like this so to a quiet tube station on the outskirts of London. Seriously — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) September 17, 2023

Final word to @turnttoni after someone highlighted the exchanges and suggested her TikTok content was ‘lame’.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage is wanging on about migrants eating swans and no-one nails it like the magnificent Emily Maitlis

Source Twitter @schizarella TikTok @turnttoni