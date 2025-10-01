Ted Cruz’s unexpected call for action on paedophiles was the ultimate ‘misspoke’ for the ages

Politics freudian slip ted cruz

There is misspeaking and then there is whatever this is that Ted Cruz did during a recent senate hearing on crime in American cities.

Go ahead and listen.

Ted Cruz wants us to stop attacking pedophiles. pic.twitter.com/SVDFARGffo — King Purcival (@purcival) September 30, 2025

That is not a phrase that’s easy to stumble into. That’s not a phrase that rhymes with anything or sounds like something kinda similar but different. That’s just a completely insane thing to speak into a microphone during a political discussion.

Everyone was equal parts shocked and horrified. So they tweeted about it (as one does).

1.

To be fair, this is the official Republican stance on the issue https://t.co/rMFsBzs8HT — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 30, 2025

2.

Bro really snuck in “stop attacking pedophiles” like we wouldn’t notice “Let’s come together and stop murderers… stop rapists… and hey, go easy on pedos!” That escalated in reverse. — Dr J Santiago (@DrJSantiago) September 30, 2025

3.

This might quite possibly been the most insane thing I have ever heard a sitting politician say — dan | ﾒ (@dc_takes) September 30, 2025

4.

Ted Cruz voted to stop the Epstein files from coming out btw. https://t.co/1SYZL8jEtc — Olivia Julianna ️ (@0liviajulianna) October 1, 2025

5.

WHY IS TED CRUZ PROTECTING CRIMINALS INSTEAD OF FUNDING HEALTH CARE. SICK! https://t.co/M4qjCSs51M — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

6.