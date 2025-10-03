A ‘freedom fighting’ student said they were going to make their room so British they’d get expelled and of all the A++ comebacks this one said it best

Politics comebacks flags universities

If this summer will be remembered for anything it was for the nation’s new found enthusiasm – well, one particular part of the nation – for flags.

And it’s still going strong in some parts of the country, not least this law student’s room after they declared they were going to make it so British they’d get expelled.

They describe themselves as a ‘Tutor, writer [and] freedom fighter’ among other things and, well, best have a look for yourself.

Day 9 of making my dorm room steadily more British until I get expelled pic.twitter.com/shNwCDev8y — Eloise Schultz (@EloiseSchultz_) October 1, 2025

And their efforts prompted no end of responses …

So what did you do the other 8 days? Save for a strand of bunting? — ⚒️ (@SamSamwisexx) October 1, 2025

the concept of thinking you're gonna get chucked out of uni for having bunting in your room https://t.co/eaEdQC21nn — Becky Taylor-Gill (@beckytaylorgill) October 2, 2025

It’s important that you keep this up. The more shit you buy from China rhe closer we get to global communism, thanks for your contribution. — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) October 1, 2025

You could instantly make it more British by not referring to it as a 'dorm room'… — Ross___Mack (@Ross___Mack) October 2, 2025

Rather than just making gestures like this, perhaps just show actual British values like friendship and kindness? — Jack Vaughn (@BigHairyJack) October 1, 2025

It needs a poster of Enoch Powell if you really wanna grab their attention — Connor O'Sullivan (@A_British_Cause) October 1, 2025

… but this one surely said it best.

So British you use American terms.

Pathetic. https://t.co/Iy3A98gQZr — Inevitable Pinky ️‍ (@BpdLion) October 1, 2025

A valid point. And not the only person making it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what @EloiseSchultz_ said in response.

Someone hasn’t read Malory Towers — Eloise Schultz (@EloiseSchultz_) October 1, 2025

The real question was this.

We used to call them halls (halls of residence) when I was at uni, never heard anyone call them dorm rooms. Why would you be expelled for some flags? — Becklescake (@BecklesCake92) October 1, 2025

We look forward to the update on day 63.

