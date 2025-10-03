Politics comebacks flags universities

A ‘freedom fighting’ student said they were going to make their room so British they’d get expelled and of all the A++ comebacks this one said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated October 3rd, 2025

If this summer will be remembered for anything it was for the nation’s new found enthusiasm – well, one particular part of the nation – for flags.

And it’s still going strong in some parts of the country, not least this law student’s room after they declared they were going to make it so British they’d get expelled.

They describe themselves as a ‘Tutor, writer [and] freedom fighter’ among other things and, well, best have a look for yourself.

And their efforts prompted no end of responses …

… but this one surely said it best.

A valid point. And not the only person making it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what @EloiseSchultz_ said in response.

The real question was this.

We look forward to the update on day 63.

READ MORE

This Twitter troll got all misty-eyed about the 1950s and was brutally owned all the way back to the Stone Age – 15 twenty-first century clapbacks

Source