This ‘anti-woke’ troll’s takedown of Greta Thunberg wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was and this A++ comeback said it best

Prompted, no doubt, by Greta Thunberg’s detainment by Israeli forces as part of a flotilla carrying aid bound for Gaza, this particular ‘anti-woke’ troll took to Twitter to take aim at the environmental campaigner and her ‘privilege’.

Privilege is having rich parents who set you up for life so that you can spend your entire youth doing useless activism while never worrying about having a real job. pic.twitter.com/zZ87cTrksa — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 1, 2025

And we mention it because it surely wasn’t the slam-dunk they though it was, prompting no end of admirable responses …

That’s actually the perfect use of generational wealth https://t.co/AV67nM6fLW — karachi memon (@reembeem97) October 2, 2025

I'm sure you underestimate the economic value of Greta's activities. This *is* a real job, by all economic consequences. — Björn Peters (@Bjoern_Peters) October 1, 2025

Exactly what rich kids should do instead of partying and doing cocaine 365 days in a year. https://t.co/WAgWeW4XuZ — Musanda P (@RoyalVhadau) October 2, 2025

“Useless activism” she is getting real food to real starving people https://t.co/CBckuvaFkh — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 2, 2025

She’s the perfect example of what nepo babies and rich people should do. If you have the time and money to help people, you should definitely be helping them. Better this than creating another venture capital firm that always, ALWAYS makes life worse for folks. https://t.co/ObkYe7vojp — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) October 2, 2025

the opportunity to change the world is exactly the opportunity I would love to leave behind for my kids https://t.co/K1ZA8Ufajr — sakib (@mertesakib) October 1, 2025

… but surely this person said it best.

that’s exactly how you use your privilege. and the only people who think standing up for the oppressed is ‘useless’ are the oppressors themselves. https://t.co/wh4iakp5Fz — autumn⁷ (@moonlightkive) October 2, 2025

Nailed it.

I've never seen so much hatred for one little girl who wants to make the world a better place for us all– it really is eye opening. Most people are here just to consume and don't care about anything. — Devin Baker (@KriyaOaira) October 2, 2025

