An American said you could make a fortune selling stab vests to the UK and these Brits owned him all the way back across the Atlantic

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @2AGunsNMemes which very probably tells you all you need to know.

But just in case it doesn’t, a quick perusal of their feed suggests an undying love for the Stars and Stripes and a fondness bordering on a fetish, you might think, for all things guns and ammo.

And we mention them because they just went wildly viral with their suggestion that the makers of this particular stab vest could make a fortune by selling it to people in the UK.

Sell it to the British people, You will be a millionaire. pic.twitter.com/r3fZ0h27g7 — Guns and Memes. (@2AGunsNMemes) October 4, 2025

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it gave these Brits the opportunity to own them all the way back across the Atlantic.

1.

And yet despite everything you are still more likely to be stabbed to death in the US than in the UK https://t.co/63eS6Z65Qd — François Valentin (@Valen10Francois) October 5, 2025

2.

Americans love making this joke not realising that they have more stabbing fatalities per capita than the UK (as well as 6x more murders overall per capita) — X Participant (@X_Participant) October 5, 2025

3.

Yet America still has way more violent knife crimes than the UK by miles https://t.co/oYRCIXWWZl — JOSEFF C (@JoseffCookz) October 5, 2025

4.

Less stabbing as in the UK than the USA btw pic.twitter.com/jMCByp8HIL — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) October 5, 2025

5.

Also worth noting, contra OP, that knife crime in London (and Britain generally) is almost entirely intra-gang or drug-related or both. As a decent law abiding civilian, you face a high risk of theft, burglary, and fraud but a very low risk of being stabbed. — Anton Hofmiller (@bnzchr) October 5, 2025

6.

The US has higher knife deaths than the UK https://t.co/FEzBkwdh2Z — Vergobret (@YourDudeAedus) October 5, 2025

7.

Meanwhile in the US pic.twitter.com/GcHNJFX9k7 — Mister Anderson (@Doc_Rogno) October 5, 2025

8.

The US has far more knife murders per capita than the UK, they just don’t make the news because of all the shootings. https://t.co/8O7hOtfM0e — Eric vs himself (@HillisEric) October 5, 2025

9.

You’ll find the US to be a much more lucrative market if you’re looking for a place with unchecked knife crime & stabbings. pic.twitter.com/uAxWxTS8YZ — Sören (@soren2point0) October 4, 2025

And just in case they still didn’t get it ..

Source @2AGunsNMemes