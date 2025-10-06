Pics Brits comebacks crime

An American said you could make a fortune selling stab vests to the UK and these Brits owned him all the way back across the Atlantic

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2025

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @2AGunsNMemes which very probably tells you all you need to know.

But just in case it doesn’t, a quick perusal of their feed suggests an undying love for the Stars and Stripes and a fondness bordering on a fetish, you might think, for all things guns and ammo.

And we mention them because they just went wildly viral with their suggestion that the makers of this particular stab vest could make a fortune by selling it to people in the UK.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it gave these Brits the opportunity to own them all the way back across the Atlantic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And just in case they still didn’t get it ..

READ MORE

This Twitter troll got all misty-eyed about the 1950s and was brutally owned all the way back to the Stone Age – 15 twenty-first century clapbacks

Source @2AGunsNMemes