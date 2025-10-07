A men’s life coach said he’d ‘retired’ his wife to look after their family and the queue of women lining up to smack him down stretched as far as the eye can see

Life family men relationships

Like us, you probably won’t have come across men’s life and fitness coach Jay Azeltine, and you probably never will again.

But we mention him because he want viral on Twitter after announcing that he’d ‘retired’ his wife so she could look after their family.

This week I retired my wife. So she can be full time Momma. She calls herself the “home executive” Don’t let feminism convince you this is a bad thing. Children are supposed to be with their mommas Incredibly grateful to be in a position to do this pic.twitter.com/2zoN83iwNQ — Jay Azeltine (@Jungle__Jay) October 4, 2025

And the queue of women patiently waiting to take him down stretched all the way to the moon.

1.

She’s not retired. She changed jobs. That’s fine but don’t pretend it’s something else. https://t.co/XCrmiuduFH — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) October 7, 2025

2.

Retired? It’s the hardest job in the country. You must report at 6:00 am, fully ready to work, no time for a shower or coffee and there is no lunch break. When the kids nap, you clean and do laundry. Trips to doctors, dentists, soccer, preschool, play dates, shopping all involve… — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) October 5, 2025

3.

when men retire, they golf all day and and take fishing trips and they still have the gall to say they’re “retiring” their wife when what they mean is she is leaving paid work to do full-time unpaid work. https://t.co/JfZKnd3vPg — emily may (@emilykmay) October 5, 2025

4.

Feminism doesn’t tell women this is bad. You have misunderstood feminism. Feminism tells women that they should be what they want to be, whether that is a home executive, boardroom executive or anything else. It’s about choice, not prescribing what women should be. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) October 5, 2025

5.

This is not retirement. Retirement is sitting on a beach with zero responsibilities. This man is congratulating himself on turning his wife into unpaid help. https://t.co/j3OjKZtURE — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) October 6, 2025

6.

See the good thing about freedom of choice is that you don’t have to listen to men dictating you. — AgonyAuntBella (@bellapromote) October 5, 2025

7.