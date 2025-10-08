Politics Reform UK self-owns

A proud Little Englander asked if people agreed with the message on this bus stop ‘ad’ and the self-own was so epic they surely can’t be serious

Poke Reporter. Updated October 8th, 2025

Latest in an occasional series, self-own of the week surely goes to this proud Little Englander who shared the message no this bus stop ‘ad’ and asked if people agreed with it.

It was posted by @Neccccy who describes themselves as ‘English till I die, proud of our great country and don’t want it ruined. Stop the boats and get Starmer out’.

And here’s what they had to say.

And if you hadn’t already spotted the flaw in the argument, then you soon will.

But they wouldn’t be an immigrant, they’d be an ex-pat right?

Here’s what @Neccccy had to say later.

To conclude …

