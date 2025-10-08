A proud Little Englander asked if people agreed with the message on this bus stop ‘ad’ and the self-own was so epic they surely can’t be serious

Politics Reform UK self-owns

Latest in an occasional series, self-own of the week surely goes to this proud Little Englander who shared the message no this bus stop ‘ad’ and asked if people agreed with it.

It was posted by @Neccccy who describes themselves as ‘English till I die, proud of our great country and don’t want it ruined. Stop the boats and get Starmer out’.

And here’s what they had to say.

And if you hadn’t already spotted the flaw in the argument, then you soon will.

1.

They wouldn’t let you in though, because you would be an immigrant… https://t.co/lje4CJkj84 — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) October 7, 2025

2.

In theory, if that country did exist… you wouldn’t be allowed access.. you’d be the immigrant. ‍♀️ — Dovey Margeaux (@doveyymargeauxx) October 7, 2025

3.

Absolutely 0 brain cells — orla (@orlacsm) October 7, 2025

4.

genuinely amazing that they’re trying to be racist but they’ve actually just written a passable marx brothers gag https://t.co/Sn45ldpWsG — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) October 7, 2025

5.

Then that would make you an immigrant, you fucking moron. — Paul Whitworth (@Psw4Soleman1983) October 7, 2025

6.

7.

but you wouldn’t be allowed in because they don’t take immigrants? the intelligence of reformers is incredible, really — harley ˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶ (@whisperwoIf) October 7, 2025

8.

9.

proof that you’ve gotta be a fucking moron to be a bigot — Anthony Fantano from TheNeedleDrop (@theneedledrop) October 8, 2025

10.

But they wouldn’t be an immigrant, they’d be an ex-pat right?

Here’s what @Neccccy had to say later.

Bugger lol — N Ecc (@Neccccy) October 7, 2025

To conclude …

This has to be the greatest own goal in history. — Peter Brand (@PeterFBrand) October 7, 2025

