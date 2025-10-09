This accidentally correct answer on Greg James’ quiz couldn’t have been scripted any better
During a 2023 episode of Yesterday’s Quiz on the Greg James show, there was an accidental correct answer that got Greg really excited – which is no mean feat at quarter past seven in the morning.
Watch what happened.
@gregjames
My god I love Dave
“How do you say ‘hello’ in Italian?”
“Bonjour. No!”
In case you don’t know, ‘buongiorno’ is Italian for ‘good day’ and is pronounced ‘bonjour no’ – more or less.
Greg added –
“Judging by my tired face touching, Dave was exactly the energy injection I needed. Well done me for committing to a LIVE quiz EVERY DAY at 7:15am.”
It gave TikTok users an energy injection, too.
This had me crying!! Best thing ever!!
Rob
What is “Je ne sais pas” in English?
CphClaret
Task failed successfully.
SirAlbotron
It’s like the classic Russ Abbott Mastermind sketch.
wearetheclarks
That’s one way to wake u up.
Stacey82
I loved this, proper tickled me
Wednesday Joy Adams
A lot of
pedants people came to the comments to say that ‘ciao’ is hello and ‘buongiorno’ is only good morning.
Greg had an answer for them.
“bUT bUonGiORno mEAnS GoOd dAY!!!!!” What’s Italian for WHY DO YOU HATE JOY?
Oliver King imagined a similar scenario.
That’s like ‘Can you give me the name of the standard unit of electrical power? What?!
Conor Flannery remembered another amazing quiz moment.
Like when “Pass” was the answer on The Chase!
And here it is …
@itvchase After 14 years of #TheChase, it FINALLY happened! And it's as GLORIOUS as we imagined #Comedy #Gameshow #BritishTV ♬ original sound – The Chase
READ MORE
Greg James is plotting a cracking revenge after this royal burn from Prince William
Source Greg James Image Screengrab