News marjorie taylor greene US politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene said something sane and reasonable about Gaza and US politics – 14 people horrified to discover they agree with her

Michael White. Updated October 11th, 2025

Many people would probably pride themselves on never agreeing with anything that Marjorie Taylor Greene ever says or does. And who would blame them?

So, you can understand the distress that’s been caused by the gun-loving, conspiracy-embracing Republican congresswoman’s latest media appearance – where she actually said something sane and reasonable about the unconscionable horror in Gaza, as well as the government shutdown in the US.

Referring to the suffering of the Palestinian people, she said:

“They’re not Hamas. They’re literally women and children. And you can’t unsee the amount of pictures and videos of children that have been blown to pieces and are they’re finding them dead in the rubble. That isn’t—those aren’t actors, that isn’t fake war propaganda. It’s very real.”

She also laid into her own party leadership – though not President Trump – for the ongoing shutdown of the US government.

She said:

“We control the House, we control the Senate, we have the White House. I’ve been vocal saying you can use the nuclear option in the Senate. This doesn’t have to be a shutdown. But what we have to do is we have to work for the American people, and our country is so divided right now.”

Of course, other people are not buying MTG at face value.
But, for the most part, people continue to be surprised by how MGT appears to be evolving as a voice of reason amid the current madness.

