Marjorie Taylor Greene said something sane and reasonable about Gaza and US politics – 14 people horrified to discover they agree with her

Many people would probably pride themselves on never agreeing with anything that Marjorie Taylor Greene ever says or does. And who would blame them?

So, you can understand the distress that’s been caused by the gun-loving, conspiracy-embracing Republican congresswoman’s latest media appearance – where she actually said something sane and reasonable about the unconscionable horror in Gaza, as well as the government shutdown in the US.

“They’re not Hamas. They’re literally women and children. And you can’t unsee the amount of pictures and videos of children that have been blown to pieces and are they’re finding them dead in the rubble. That isn’t—those aren’t actors, that isn’t fake war propaganda. It’s very… pic.twitter.com/UTcLOPlP5C — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 10, 2025

Referring to the suffering of the Palestinian people, she said:

“They’re not Hamas. They’re literally women and children. And you can’t unsee the amount of pictures and videos of children that have been blown to pieces and are they’re finding them dead in the rubble. That isn’t—those aren’t actors, that isn’t fake war propaganda. It’s very real.”

She also laid into her own party leadership – though not President Trump – for the ongoing shutdown of the US government.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: This should not be happening. As a member of Congress, we already have a low enough job approval rating, the shutdown is just going to drive everybody's approval rating that much lower. Pamela Brown: You're putting the blame on the leadership of your… pic.twitter.com/MUmRooiUVW — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 9, 2025

She said:

“We control the House, we control the Senate, we have the White House. I’ve been vocal saying you can use the nuclear option in the Senate. This doesn’t have to be a shutdown. But what we have to do is we have to work for the American people, and our country is so divided right now.”

Of course, other people are not buying MTG at face value.

"I can't believe MTG is actually making sense." Yea it's called grifting. Use your brain, have a spine and stop validating bs like this. https://t.co/VXTw48XREH — Everybody Hates Rich (@Corporate_Rich) October 10, 2025

But, for the most part, people continue to be surprised by how MGT appears to be evolving as a voice of reason amid the current madness.

Marjorie Taylor Greene to CNN: “They’re not Hamas. They’re literally women and children…

That isn’t fake war propaganda. It’s very real.” When even MTG is calling out the reality of Palestinian civilian deaths, you know the fiction is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/zO4sKONtfP — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 10, 2025

democrats losing on the biggest human rights issue of our time to this absolute maniac because they’re so deep in the pockets of israel is beyond embarrassing https://t.co/Eee4ggxFUK — matt (@mattxiv) October 10, 2025

What she’s saying here is … normal. https://t.co/ZmkZx7HM70 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 10, 2025

Dam, she got a point pic.twitter.com/buH7aM7htD — NickSandM (@NickSandM) October 10, 2025

2025 has me agreeing with the likes of Candace Owen, Tucker Carlson and MTG https://t.co/mi9N0iLBjs pic.twitter.com/liyoEGvsV1 — Winston. (@ayeWinston) October 10, 2025

I am sick and fucking tired of this government making me agree with MTG https://t.co/ZPzGu2vpDE pic.twitter.com/p43gqhbnh0 — Tori✨ (@toricantstfu) October 10, 2025

Not gonna say "welcome to the resistance MTG" (because fuck that noise, she's in a fascist party), but statements like this should deeply shame over 100 Democratic congressional caucus members who would never consider humanizing Palestinians even this much. https://t.co/0cmxVrsW7e — Aaron Ringgenberg (@singgenberg) October 10, 2025

Is there anyone who knows why she has become so much more sympathetic to concerns on this issue, as well as cognizant of working class economic issues? https://t.co/qdi0ATMLFv — Karthik (@KarthikForTexas) October 10, 2025

It really is an indictment on the Democrats that they’ve been so spineless on this issue that Marjorie Taylor Green of all people is speaking with more moral clarity https://t.co/7U86oG1HbQ — naledi (@naledimashishi) October 10, 2025

Democrats quick acquire at least as much humanity as this madwoman challenge https://t.co/fS8zbepRj7 — Liza Featherstone (@lfeatherz) October 10, 2025

Biggest surprise for me in years: that MTG has humanity, after all, and is even taking a leadership role on an important issue (in a good way). How contradictory and complex humans can be. https://t.co/qFihjbdONg — John Sanbonmatsu (@SanbonmatsuJ) October 11, 2025

She’s right but also notice how the men are implied to be Hamas or at least not innocent civilians worthy of compassion? Half of those children grow to become men. We see videos of these young men caring for their wounded loved ones, for their remains. I really really hate this. https://t.co/UogFraYKEV — Max Jordan Nguemeni (@MaxJordan_N) October 10, 2025

When and how did Marge become the voice of reason for her party? https://t.co/Nvmn6iw1md — Michelle Layfield (@M_Layfield) October 10, 2025

