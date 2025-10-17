This podcast host’s impeccable take on how JD Vance treats his wife sent Magas everywhere over the edge and you love to see it

Politics JD Vance leaked texts

JD Vance will defend anything his boss tells him to. It might finally be catching up to him.

This week, Vance went on the record in defending leaked texts sent by his fellow young Republican colleagues that were filled with racism, sexism, and antisemitism. His out of touch defense was as follows: these are just kids having fun and making silly jokes. It did not go over well.

One take in particular nails why Vance’s dismissive response is so troubling. Here’s podcast host, Jennifer Welch, on MSNBC with a spot-on take:

Welch nailed it: “JD Vance is married to an Indian woman. He has mixed-race children. If he won’t even defend them—his own family—from white supremacist jokes and Hitler worship… what makes you think he gives a damn about you?” If a man won’t stand for his own, he’ll sell out… pic.twitter.com/5rAtLCZ61j — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 16, 2025

There were two reactions. And both prove that Welch struck a real nerve.

The Magas got big mad.

Disgusting commentary from Jennifer Welch on MSNBC. “JD Vance is married to a woman of Indian descent. He has mixed race children. So to all of the MAGA voters out there, if this man will not defend his wife and will not defend his kids, do you think he gives a crap about you?” pic.twitter.com/YyA3QZyAXY — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 16, 2025

Oh piss off. You assholes celebrated the ass*ssination of Charlie. Your fake outrage simply proves how fucking hypocritical you are. No wonder you are bleeding voters. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) October 16, 2025

WTF are you even talking about…you no substance BS pushers are f’ing laughable.. — Southern Grace ✨ (@southgrace427) October 16, 2025

But so many others online came out with big ups and support for Welch.

trumpettes are calling Welch’s comments “disgusting” so, yes, she nailed it. — Dare_L (@dare_l) October 16, 2025

Same with Ted Cruz. Trump insulted his wife and his father and he decided to go work for the man. These people have no principles whatsoever. — Jerome Benjamin (@BRSBenji) October 16, 2025

Ted Cruz stood silent when Donald trump, a pedophile and rapist, attacked Ted’s wife and father. JD is a younger version of cowardly Ted. Both men are more concerned about power and position than their own family. They are power hungry spineless assholes — Mo (@Mo4297173892381) October 16, 2025

Let’s be clear… JD Vance is the most dangerous man in America because he has no morals or convictions and will do or say anything to get the ultimate power — David Conte (@Conte13V) October 16, 2025

JDunce Vance proves exactly what he is, if he can’t defend his own family from white supremacist jokes and Hitler worship, he won’t lift a finger for anyone else. Anyone who thinks he cares about the rest of us, MAGA included, is deluding themselves. He’s a walking betrayal… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) October 16, 2025

JD Vance, your “stupid jokes” excuse for Hitler-praising MAGA thugs targeting your own Indian-American family reeks of the cowardice that got you this far, defend Usha or step aside for real leaders. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 16, 2025

And he has a daughter! How does he defend jokes about rape? None of the people making these jokes are “kids”. They are old enough to know better! — Haunted Greene (@HauntedGreene) October 16, 2025

Especially true since he believes caring about those closest to you over others is a Christian value. It’s not, but he believes it. We’re all inclined to care most about those closest to us, so I agree with Welch 100%. Vance sold out everything he ever believed in. He’s a husk. pic.twitter.com/Ly2AcLVsP5 — The Anti-Fascist Herald-Tribune (@AntiFascistHT) October 16, 2025

She’s absolutely right. He needs to be a man and at the very least defend his wife and family. They literally mocked Indian women in that chat and this wuss is going to let it slide. — Zarp (@TheRealZarp) October 16, 2025

