This podcast host’s impeccable take on how JD Vance treats his wife sent Magas everywhere over the edge and you love to see it

Saul Hutson. Updated October 17th, 2025

JD Vance will defend anything his boss tells him to. It might finally be catching up to him.

This week, Vance went on the record in defending leaked texts sent by his fellow young Republican colleagues that were filled with racism, sexism, and antisemitism. His out of touch defense was as follows: these are just kids having fun and making silly jokes. It did not go over well.

One take in particular nails why Vance’s dismissive response is so troubling. Here’s podcast host, Jennifer Welch, on MSNBC with a spot-on take:

There were two reactions. And both prove that Welch struck a real nerve.

The Magas got big mad.

But so many others online came out with big ups and support for Welch.

