Donald Trump can’t even remember who he’s granted a Presidential pardon to and as a snapshot of his White House at work this surely won’t be bettered

Granting a Presidential Pardon is one of the most significant acts the Commander in Chief can take. It can change a life. It can right a wrong. It can alter the course of political history.

And Donald Trump is handing them out like that neighbor who leaves the Halloween candy out in a bucket on the front porch with a sign that reads, “Take what you want!”

Here’s the sitting President having a conversation with a reporter about pardons. It results in a casual, but extremely damning, admission.

COLLINS: Today you pardoned the founded of Binance. Can you explain why you did that? TRUMP: Which one was that? COLLINS: The founder of Binance TRUMP: I believe we’re talking about the same person, because I do pardon a lot of people. I don’t know. He was recommended by a… pic.twitter.com/yl8WKhfmyt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2025

The aloofness with which he reveals that he just tosses these things out like free t-shirts at a basketball game, my God. On the one hand, pretty alarming stuff. On the other, maybe we can all get a free pardon before his term is over?

Twitter had more questions.

Is this the same guy who criticized Biden for his autopen? — Eli (@EliStrawmaning) October 23, 2025

He talks about pardons like it’s a bottle of wine.. “I don’t know, it was recommended by a lot of people.” — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 23, 2025

He hasn’t got a fucking clue what room he’s in let alone who he has pardoned — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) October 23, 2025

Golden rule of Trump:

– When he says “I don’t know anything about that” => he knows very well what you’re talking about

– When he says “I know all about that (more than anyone)!” => he’s fucking clueless regarding what you’re speaking about — Mr Bellamy (@MrBellamySan) October 23, 2025

Trump literally has no idea where he is, let alone who he pardoned. — SVal90 (@lampshades00) October 23, 2025

The way he talks to Collins here is grotesque. Everything about this is grotesque. He is the epitome of the depravity of fallen humanity. Just an ugly, ugly soul. Lord, help us… https://t.co/aFGntbNFHL — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) October 24, 2025

Just pardoning massive fraudsters left and right, and he has no idea what is going on. He couldn’t tell you the first thing about this guy. Literally the claims conspiracy that the media went all in on in the Biden administration. But they could not care less. https://t.co/HgQaZJxUcK — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) October 23, 2025

Trump has been accusing Biden of issuing pardons that he’s not even aware of.

Here is Katlin Collins pressing him on the pardon he issued to the founder of Binance and Trump doesn’t seem to have a clue. “I do pardon a lot of people. I don’t know. He was recommended by a lot of… pic.twitter.com/hszGYQapK3 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 23, 2025

Have always wondered how the people (investigators, prosecutors, etc) who spend years building, trying and winning these cases feel when their work is wiped out in a few seconds by the stroke of a pen. https://t.co/BuTV3aVCVv — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 23, 2025

Political interviews and media doing reporting and accountability journalism has been reduced by this president to a kid in the sandpit. ‘You’re know nothing… you’re fake news.’ Don’t know if it’ll recover or be allowed to recover. https://t.co/hwEWI1OgzF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 23, 2025

He doesn’t know the history or the backstory for most of the criminals he pardoned, he just knows their check cleared. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) October 23, 2025

Hello Autopen. Meet Autocrat. — Brian Mistrot (@brian_mistrot) October 23, 2025

Trump is playing stupid here. Trump pardoned his fellow crypto grifter. I bet you Changpeng Zhao bought a ton of Trump crypto right before his pardon. Trump does nothing for free. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 23, 2025

She takes a lot of cheap shots (he has no other kind) from Trump, but her perseverance is admirable. She is one of the few to ask him relevant questions. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) October 23, 2025

Eric and Don Jr. = a lot of people. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 23, 2025

And he goes on and on about the autopen. He has no idea or he is lying. Maybe both. Probably took another bribe and forgot who it was for. — Charles Foster Kane (@captmidnight11) October 23, 2025

