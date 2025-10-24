Politics donald trump presidential pardons

Donald Trump can’t even remember who he’s granted a Presidential pardon to and as a snapshot of his White House at work this surely won’t be bettered

Saul Hutson. Updated October 24th, 2025

Granting a Presidential Pardon is one of the most significant acts the Commander in Chief can take. It can change a life. It can right a wrong. It can alter the course of political history.

And Donald Trump is handing them out like that neighbor who leaves the Halloween candy out in a bucket on the front porch with a sign that reads, “Take what you want!”

Here’s the sitting President having a conversation with a reporter about pardons. It results in a casual, but extremely damning, admission.

The aloofness with which he reveals that he just tosses these things out like free t-shirts at a basketball game, my God. On the one hand, pretty alarming stuff. On the other, maybe we can all get a free pardon before his term is over?

Twitter had more questions.

Source: Twitter @atrupar