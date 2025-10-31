Gavin Newsom trolled the White House with these spoof Halloween costumes and the hilarious Maga fury they prompted is scarily satisfying

Politics Gavin newsom halloween costumes Pete hegseth

Gavin Newsom’s social media team deserves another raise.

The crew has been trolling President Trump and his unhinged all caps tweets to call attention to the unstable behavior of the Commander in Chief. Judging by the reaction of the Maga crowd, it’s been working.

Now Newsom’s Twitter feed has delivered us another gem. Yesterday the account posted spoof costumes based on some of the President’s most embarrassing high ranking officials. Each costume comes with a list of “Includes” and “Not Included” to help point out just how inept each of these figures has been in their assigned role.

The results are hilarious, sad, and painfully accurate.

Here’s Pete Hegseth:

Presenting: Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter pic.twitter.com/pQaVIuRjpo — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Here’s RFK Jr.:

Presenting: Brain-Worm Boogeyman pic.twitter.com/rxULz8wAl4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Here’s Kristi Noem:

Presenting: Border Barbie Cosplay pic.twitter.com/gsQgvb7vMI — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

And Brooke Rollins:

Presenting: Beef Import Bully pic.twitter.com/yYfBH8JpNl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Judging by the rage boiling over in the replies, these hit a little too close to home. Notice how none of the responses raised any issues, they’re just big mad, the ultimate indicator that these posts landed right where it hurts.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is more of a man than you could ever pretend to be Newscum. You're doing a great job at showing how much you hate and are extremely jealous of successful, intellegent, beloved men. Good job, keep it up. — Sue (@OriginalJustSue) October 31, 2025

Kick rocks Newscum — RealTashi (@blackboardchal1) October 31, 2025

Dude is buff and kicking the libs ass every day. — Hispanics4Trump (@Hispaniks4Trump) October 31, 2025

They weren't kidding when they said " The left doesn't know how to meme" — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) October 31, 2025

Y’all are so bad at this. pic.twitter.com/6VunqziQfs — MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) October 31, 2025

Source Twitter @GovPressOffice