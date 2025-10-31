Politics Gavin newsom halloween costumes Pete hegseth

Gavin Newsom trolled the White House with these spoof Halloween costumes and the hilarious Maga fury they prompted is scarily satisfying

Saul Hutson. Updated October 31st, 2025

Gavin Newsom’s social media team deserves another raise.

The crew has been trolling President Trump and his unhinged all caps tweets to call attention to the unstable behavior of the Commander in Chief. Judging by the reaction of the Maga crowd, it’s been working.

Now Newsom’s Twitter feed has delivered us another gem. Yesterday the account posted spoof costumes based on some of the President’s most embarrassing high ranking officials. Each costume comes with a list of “Includes” and “Not Included” to help point out just how inept each of these figures has been in their assigned role.

The results are hilarious, sad, and painfully accurate.

Here’s Pete Hegseth:

Here’s RFK Jr.:

Here’s Kristi Noem:

And Brooke Rollins:

Judging by the rage boiling over in the replies, these hit a little too close to home. Notice how none of the responses raised any issues, they’re just big mad, the ultimate indicator that these posts landed right where it hurts.

