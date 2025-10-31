The 19 most ridiculously silly ways people have hurt themselves will have you laughing all the way to the emergency room

Life Ask Reddit fail injuries

Getting seriously injured sucks. You can’t move around and do normal things like you’re accustomed to. You have to ask people for help with everything. And you have to keep telling the story about what happened to everyone you see.

It’s that last part that can be especially painful, depending on the circumstances. Getting hurt while doing something innocuous is a way of life. We all hope to avoid it but then life happens.

That became abundantly clear the other day when u/Shadow_M_ asked the people of Reddit:

What’s the dumbest way you’ve ever injured yourself?

The answers will have you laughing through tears. Just don’t laugh too hard or you could pull a muscle.

1.

I pepper sprayed myself in the eyes, because I thought it was a broken sprayer.

Obvious-Evidence7074

2.

I tore my rotator cuff while sitting on the toilet and reaching around to get a spare roll of toilet paper out of the basket on the toilet tank. I was in physical therapy for months.

AnneChovie264

3.

Threw my back out eating a Taco Bell Grande. I was leaning forward and it started to fall apart so I jerked forward awkwardly.

generatorland

4.

I was hiking. There was a hill. I booked it up the hill and self congratulated myself on how fast I did it. I walked a few feet then thought ‘my leg hurts.’ Tried to walk it out. Could barely walk for the next eight months because I pulled my hamstring badly going up a hill too fast.

Bitter_Composer6318

5.

Juggling three machetes and cut a huge gash in my left forearm.

DriverThis2264

6.

Long ago, I was using baling wire to fix a fence with a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. The end of the wire sprung loose, took the cherry off my cigarette, and planted it firmly between my eyes under my glasses bridge.

Scot25

7.

I was about 12. Big train set in the basement on a plywood surface. I wanted to move something that was nailed down. Pulling the nail out with a claw hammer. Nail decided to give it up and I slammed the hammer into the centre of my forehead.

daveashaw

8.

I call biting into a lightbulb worse than dumb. But I was super young, four to be precise. Had to have stitches. Scar still there.

Away_Structure3986

9.

Pinched my finger on my wheelchair while clearly reading the ‘WARNING: PINCH POINT’ label in bright blood red lettering (how appropriate!!).

beardedshad2

