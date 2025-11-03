These notes between an office food thief and his colleagues escalated quickly

Leaving food in a shared fridge at work is mildly risky, but not as risky as eating the botulism sandwich you’ve left in your warm bag all morning. You trust your colleagues will be professional, respectful and law abiding, but that’s not always the case, as these pictures show.

Seems reasonable enough. But the thief wasn’t interested in being reasonable.

So the sandwich’ rightful owner broke out the big guns …

And the thief escalated the situation.

This led to a search for understanding.

But the thief wasn’t biting. Apart from the sandwich, that is.

HR stepped in. Surely that would put an end to it.

Apparently not. The thief unsuccessfully demanded pizza before taunting his victim.

Then the thief came over all philosophical.



He said

“Oh my dear T-Swizzle. I’m so very far from being the worst. Mankind’s flaws can’t be judged on such a simple spectrum as that. Open your eyes. You lash out at such pettiness, but ignore the hideous nature of the world at large. There is a hunger, my dear Turkey and Swiss on Rye, a hunger that is spreading from the deepest, darkest pits of this hellish corporate chasm. This sandwich is the birthcry of a new era, and when the revolution finally comes, pitiful vagrants like yourself will be the first to be devoured. The deed is done. Weep for the world you once knew. For it is but crumbs on the sill of despair. Soon to be swept away by the righteous gusts of Change.”

But his life of crime was about to come to an end.





Looks very much like the righteous gusts of change could be blowing in your direction, Francis.

Source: Facebook

HT: mirror.co.uk