Millionaire Man of the People Nigel Farage thinks the minimum wage for young people is too generous – 16 scathing takedowns

We apologise for serving up news of Nigel Farage to go with your cornflakes. It can’t be good for the digestion.

On Monday, the Reform leader addressed a gathering of bankers, business chiefs, and journalists in the City of London to set out his party’s economic plans and goals.

He rowed back on their manifesto pledge of making £90 million of tax cuts, implying it was more of a vague hope than a promise, and he shared one way for the country to cut costs – by fleecing young people.

YOUNG PEOPLE. LISTEN UP. Today Nigel Farage said the government should cut the minimum wage for young people …to “raise aspiration” and “boost business" It's £10ph FFS! Lower your pay so you’ll dream bigger DO YOU SEE IT NOW? Spread far & wide.https://t.co/rKXf1RcMT9 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 3, 2025

The minimum wage for a 16-year-old is currently £7.55, rising to the princely sum of £10 at 18. I

n the Parliamentary Register of Interests, Farage recorded an income of £97,928.40 for his 32 hours-per-month GB News appearances. He is paid £91,346 a year to barely turn up to Parliament, refuse to hold face-to-face surgeries in Clacton, and swan off to the US at the drop of a Maga cap.

But, hey – the young people make too much money.

People weren’t impressed, to say the least.

1.

Man of the people Nigel Farage thinks minimum wage is too high. Yep, that's definitely the problem. https://t.co/1alwVU86PR — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 3, 2025

2.

"Man who earns a £ Million a Year for doing very little wants to cut the minimum wage for under-21s" pic.twitter.com/6ODOvetW7h — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 3, 2025

3.

Nigel Farage says he wants to 'raise aspiration' by cutting the minimum wage for young people (currently £10), but reducing tax for young people earning over £100k. Presumably he wants them to just ask their stockbroker fathers to fix them up with a job in The City, like he did. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 3, 2025

4.

Nigel Farage, who has so far registered a total of £280,500 for four hours a month as a "brand ambassador" for a company selling gold bars, thinks a £10 an hour minimum wage for young people is too high https://t.co/3JNXFummzW — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 3, 2025

5.

Breaking:Reform appoint new spokesperson for the young and disabled. pic.twitter.com/XnGIVGnIPt — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 3, 2025

6.

Man who made a million in side hustles last year Nigel Farage said that Reform would look at cutting the minimum wage for young people because it's too high !

£12.21 (aged 21 and over)

£10 (aged 18 to 20)

£7.55 (aged under 18)

£7.55 (apprentice rate) pic.twitter.com/sFQih45Q3c — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 3, 2025

7.

And people wonder why he wanted out the ECHR…? This bloke would devastate the standards of living in England https://t.co/MxXxxC8O0b — Mike…nffc (@nffcalways1) November 3, 2025

8.

Strip your human rights

Put disabled drivers in unsafe cars

Remove transport from disabled children

And now stop paying young workers a living wage Real man of the people stuff — Andy (@AndyShoe5) November 3, 2025

9.

The reason Farage is on about cutting the minimum wage is because businesses who donate to Reform have told him they want to pay people less. In a cost of living crisis. — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) November 3, 2025

10.

We asked a 100 people is a wealth tax a good idea? You said reduce the minimum youth wage …. . pic.twitter.com/xMgxUUsr6Z — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) November 3, 2025

11.

'How can we rake more money away from to oiks and towards ourselves at the top?' pic.twitter.com/nHOWlJdkRg — Dan #FBPPR (@PistOffCreative) November 3, 2025

12.

Protecting millionaires whilst cutting the minimum wage for young people. https://t.co/vSQ9PO55db pic.twitter.com/J8AIsGphZz — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 3, 2025

13.

It's those greedy young students trying to pay rent who are stopping billionaires buying bigger yachts! Decrease their wages IMMEDIATELY! — Dylan (@_Diland07_) November 3, 2025

14.

FINALLY! I always thought that the problem with the British economy was how much we pay young peoplehttps://t.co/YnEvTSBkap — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) November 3, 2025

15.

Man who has revealed he earns well over a £1m a year in addition to his job as an MP, says a tenner an hour minimum wage for young people is too much. https://t.co/XM4frZlVsW — Anne-Frances Hayes, Politics and all that. (@anne_staveley) November 3, 2025

16.

If they cut minimum wage, how on earth will young French waitresses afford to buy £800k houses for cash in Clacton ? — pete (@pjd23272) November 3, 2025

Here’s the bottom line.

Last time I checked, ‘younger workers’ didn’t get lower bills, rents, or prices in shops. He’s on the side of his banker mates and bosses, always has been, always will be. https://t.co/7uevTVavBY — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) November 3, 2025

