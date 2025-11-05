This angry Maga tried to make a point about big cities unfairly skewing election results and got absolutely owned in the replies

Politics big cities election day self-own

A big blue tidal wave crashed through America’s first election day since Donald Trump waddled back into the White House for his second term. The results are not sitting well with Trump or any of his emtpy-headed cult members.

Exhibit A: this Maga small-time media personality, who thinks things would be different it weren’t for all of those big cities full of American voters with votes that count.

If it wasn't for big cities, Democrats would never win anything. pic.twitter.com/fOHPfghc9v — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 5, 2025

This is not the flex he thought it was. As a matter of fact, it quickly unleashed another wave of blue in his replies from a variety of folks ready to quickly point out the folly of his statement.

1.

“If it wasn’t for people, we’d win!” — Peg (@Peggy_hill_69) November 5, 2025

2.

If it wasn’t for cheese, pizza would just have sauce. https://t.co/9J0Nk9kw6r — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) November 5, 2025

3.

Thanks bill. That's where all the people are. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 5, 2025

4.

5.

you mean the places with the highest concentration of human beings vs like, trees or crops? — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 5, 2025

6.

That’s like saying ‘If it weren’t for water, fish would never swim.’ Cities are the state, Bill. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 5, 2025

7.

That's because people vote, not land. — Angela Ryan-Duncan ~ Gonna Need A Bigger Hague (@brookelynn74) November 5, 2025

8.

IF JOHNNY HAS FIVE APPLES- — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) November 5, 2025

9.

This is my favorite go-to election night cope. If it wasn't for all of those citizens voting for them, Democrats would never win. https://t.co/d9ALpC0taD — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 5, 2025

10.

11.

You mean, without the most votes from the most populous places, Republicans lose a lot? Yep. — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) November 5, 2025

12.

Lmfao you really posted this pic.twitter.com/4hbc0Au3Jk — Rick Koeppen (@RickKoeppen) November 5, 2025

13.

“If Democrats didn’t have more voters than Republicans, they wouldn’t win anything.” Yes Bill, that’s how elections work. https://t.co/vveoPtzUeH — Clarkson Lawson (@clarksonlawson_) November 5, 2025

14.

bill did your mom play peek a boo with you often or did you get too upset when she disappeared off of the earth for three seconds at a time — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 5, 2025

15.

'People shouldn't count if they live close to each other.' https://t.co/LoEz9yISbi — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) November 5, 2025

READ MORE

Zohran Mamdani has won the NY mayoral election with more than a million votes and counting – 19 early reactions

Source Twitter @mitchellvii Image Screengrab