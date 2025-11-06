Weird World christmas Christmas lights

Someone claimed that the Oxford Street Christmas lights are ‘symbols of Allah’, and got owned to the Moon and back 19 stellar takedowns

David Harris. Updated November 6th, 2025

The Christmas lights are up and running on London’s Oxford Street, and very pretty they are too. Well, they’re pretty to most people, but as with everything nowadays, they’re also very triggering if you’re a far-right agitator looking to take offence at the most innocuous of things.

Here’s the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sharing some photos of the lights, which were switched on this year by US singer and actress, Vanessa Williams.

Lovely stuff. As Sadiq has twice referred to them as ‘Christmas lights’ in his Tweet, surely there can be no complaints from the usual suspects claiming that the word ‘Christmas’ is being banned?

Well, no. Instead they turned their fury onto the lights themselves. Here’s right-wing commentator and entrepreneur, Mark Houghton, picking a fight with the shape of the lights. Utterly bewildering and tiresome stuff.

He chose stars because they're the symbol of Allah. Zero Christian symbolism. We see you.

Zero Christian symbolism? Really? There were plenty of people on hand to educate him, however.

