Someone claimed that the Oxford Street Christmas lights are ‘symbols of Allah’, and got owned to the Moon and back 19 stellar takedowns

The Christmas lights are up and running on London’s Oxford Street, and very pretty they are too. Well, they’re pretty to most people, but as with everything nowadays, they’re also very triggering if you’re a far-right agitator looking to take offence at the most innocuous of things.

Here’s the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sharing some photos of the lights, which were switched on this year by US singer and actress, Vanessa Williams.

Oxford Street’s Christmas lights are now on. Hundreds of thousands of stars have lit up the nation’s high street. Throughout this month London’s Christmas lights are coming to town and the festive period is the perfect time to enjoy everything the capital has to offer. pic.twitter.com/St7XrRTcpe — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 3, 2025

Lovely stuff. As Sadiq has twice referred to them as ‘Christmas lights’ in his Tweet, surely there can be no complaints from the usual suspects claiming that the word ‘Christmas’ is being banned?

Well, no. Instead they turned their fury onto the lights themselves. Here’s right-wing commentator and entrepreneur, Mark Houghton, picking a fight with the shape of the lights. Utterly bewildering and tiresome stuff.

Zero Christian symbolism? Really? There were plenty of people on hand to educate him, however.

So when I put a star on top of the Christmas tree it’s a ‘symbol of allah’?! — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 4, 2025

What complete and utter bullshit. Allah doesn't own Christmas stars, you fucking halfwit. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) November 4, 2025

Have you never been to a nativity play/read the bible/sung a Christmas carol/seen a Christmas tree? The star was incredibly significant. What you're doing here is being willfully ignorant and you look very very silly. — Harriet (@Hplays_piano) November 5, 2025

You might want to share this gem of wisdom with President Trump then. pic.twitter.com/8opKVFYAzP — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) November 4, 2025

What on earth are you on about you complete mess of a person? Stars are a Christmas symbol… the star of Bethlehem. — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) November 4, 2025

That "symbol of Allah" with "Zero Christian symbolism" – which I've kindly circled here for the hard of thinking. pic.twitter.com/RMfTNt0lkO — James (@JamesFl) November 4, 2025

The three wise men should have looked for a sleigh in the sky instead… — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) November 4, 2025

That's embarrassing

The star is a spiritual symbol of hope, faith, and a guiding light during the Christmas season.

Very common on top of Christmas trees, combining our northern European paganism with ancient ME prophesies of the coming of a king.

Maybe delete this nonsense? — Elizabeth Bangs -No accountability? No democracy. (@ElizabethBangs) November 5, 2025

1) What goes on the top of a Christmas tree?

2) What guided the 3 wise men to the baby Jesus?

3) What symbol also appears on the flags of USA, Australia & New Zealand? You’re an idiot. — James aka Chunk (@chunkyboyjames) November 5, 2025

I’m digging this pic out again pic.twitter.com/BzLXZkaAws — alfie (@alfied20024) November 5, 2025

Zero Christian Symbolism? I'm not theologian, but I'm pretty sure there was something about following yonder star in a few Christmas carols. — Oliver Neilson (@OliverNeilson) November 4, 2025

It's unfortunate you've never heard the story of Christ's birth and the Star of Bethlehem. It's a beautiful story. https://t.co/CykT4VQKv1 pic.twitter.com/XSDfAnlrIA — annie fofani (@anniefofani) November 4, 2025

Oh, FFS. You're an absolute fuckwit. Stars symbolise hope, guidance, eternity, destiny, angels, aspirations, and knowledge.

Star of Bethlehem embodies that. You've lost the plot. You're just a parody. — Clare #EndPalestinianOppression (@eralcbear) November 4, 2025

Give it a rest. 1. The lights are picked by the retailers and landlords, not the mayor. 2. Stars are put on Xmas trees and are an important part of the nativity story. Have a day off. — James ‍♀️ (@crumplelush) November 4, 2025

"O star of wonder, star of light,

star with royal beauty bright,

westward leading, still proceeding,

guide us to thy perfect light." You absolute numpty — Jeremy Pereira (@jeremyp66) November 5, 2025

You’ve dropped an absolute clanger here. This might help. https://t.co/Ms2f2VZA7I pic.twitter.com/iINWrLzB4z — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 4, 2025

Three wise men used Waze to get to Bethlehem https://t.co/WmUukJ8RRX — C (@clqsport) November 5, 2025

God, I’d be so interested in spending 5 minutes being this stupid. Would briefly like to know what it feels like. https://t.co/bI9oIWXRjb — Cllr Andrei Czolak (@AndreiCzolak) November 4, 2025

