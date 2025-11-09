Rupert Lowe ranted about “foreign men” in British towns – 14 pithy replies that went high when he went low

News the UK UK Politics

Let’s check in on one-time Reform MP, Rupert Lowe, the man who blamed Sadiq Khan for his wife’s Porsche headlights being robbed and who thinks men don’t get enough support during childbirth.

Over the weekend, Lowe went off on an anti-immigration rant on Twitter/X about how “gangs of foreign men” are taking over British towns, “shouting in their own languages” and “harassing local women”. He ended his message with the trusty, “I want my country back”.

Walk around any British town centre. It's filthy, plagued with gangs of foreign men shouting in their own languages, harassing local women. I am sick of it. I have had enough. We have all had enough. Why do we put up with it? What are they doing here? Why is nobody in politics… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) November 7, 2025

His full screed reads:

Walk around any British town centre. It’s filthy, plagued with gangs of foreign men shouting in their own languages, harassing local women. I am sick of it. I have had enough. We have all had enough. Why do we put up with it? What are they doing here? Why is nobody in politics talking about it? They’ll all scream ‘oh isn’t Rupert a racist?!’ I honestly don’t give a shit. I really don’t. It’s all true, and we all know it. Britain didn’t used to be like this. Ten, twenty, thirty years ago – it did not used to be like this. We’ve all seen how it’s changed. It does not have to be like this. I remember working and living in London. It was the best city in the world. Vibrant, fun, safe, exciting, welcoming. Now? Large parts are becoming a squalid slum – like so many of our towns and cities. Not just London, Birmingham or Manchester. But our once-charming little towns are going the same way, many already have. Others are well on their way… Importing hundreds of thousands of young men from backward cultures that share none of our values – that hate women, disrespect women, mistreat women. What did we think would happen, honestly? Is it a surprise that same poison is infecting our streets and communities? No. No, it is not. These changes to our communities and our towns are not permanent, not irremediable, not inevitable. It can be reversed. And it must be reversed. Stop the flow. Deport the illegals. Remove those foreigners who add nothing, but take so very much. I will continue to make these arguments in Westminster. Starmer’s too weak to say it, Farage is too scared to say it. But it’s time politicians were honest with the British people. I have had enough. I want to live in a country where women can enjoy a Friday night out without the fear of being raped by somebody who should never have been in our country to begin with. I want my country back.

Rupert just has a lot feelings, ok guys?!

Needless to say, people on social media had quite a bit to say back to Rupes.

1.

Really… I want my politicians back… you know, the ones who debate, consider, support and work to bring the Country together not rant like the angry person in the corner of the pub hating every new face they see. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) November 8, 2025

2.

I have lived here for 62 years. I am from the north. I live in a town which received significant numbers of Asian refugees from particularly Uganda in the 1970s and the vast, vast majority of them are hard working and law abiding. Sir you are divisive and a charlatan https://t.co/tgduCUOEjn — Don Clarke (@Don_Keoghs) November 8, 2025

3.

This is (obviously) such absolute bullshit. For example, I walked all around Liverpool today and didn't see one instance even approaching this. Shame, honesty and sanity need to make a long overdue comeback in 2026 and Rupert needs to be right at the front of the queue. https://t.co/vXe502DGzO — Neil Perry-McIntyre (@liencam) November 8, 2025

4.

5.

This OAP talks about nothing else other than foreign men.

Very weird obsession…. https://t.co/odDvI7Du6L — Pape: European Champion! (@melvinwpeters) November 7, 2025

6.

You racist gimp pic.twitter.com/H8DbXeyA8S — Cass Blakeman✍️ Writer Reader #FBPE #NHS (@WistfulCass) November 8, 2025

7.

8.

Oh dear. Is racist granddad ranting about foreigners again. — Inevitable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) November 8, 2025

9.

You sir, would make dictators like Mugabe look like saints. You are fuelling hatred against hard working migrants and making their lives challenging even though they are making honest living , hardworking in their respective communities. There are loads of British people around… — tg (@tigere02) November 7, 2025

10.

For readers outside the UK, this is total nonsense. Rupert hates the UK and wants you to hate it. — John Radoux (@JohnRadoux) November 7, 2025

11.

As an elder woman of 72, I feel extremely safe with those people you appear to hate. They are more polite than you or anyone in your so called Party. https://t.co/FxXGJkDxXR — dr pat morton #3.5% #XDissenter (@patmorton) November 8, 2025

12.

Certainly Great Yarmouth town centre is filthy, but as a local woman I can say categorically that the foreign men around here are friendly, pleasant people. Please don't use my gender as a weapon to further your race war. https://t.co/ePc5SwUAbf — Polly Valentine (@pvalentine592) November 8, 2025

13.

Oh, your racism is leaking again. — Dr Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) November 8, 2025

14.

I doubt Rupert leaves his country house or Westminster to go to a town centre https://t.co/GrUqLC0Taw — Ewan ️ (@ewan_tilley) November 7, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@RupertLowe10