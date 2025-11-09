News the UK UK Politics

Rupert Lowe ranted about “foreign men” in British towns – 14 pithy replies that went high when he went low

Michael White. Updated November 9th, 2025

Let’s check in on one-time Reform MP, Rupert Lowe, the man who blamed Sadiq Khan for his wife’s Porsche headlights being robbed and who thinks men don’t get enough support during childbirth.

Over the weekend, Lowe went off on an anti-immigration rant on Twitter/X about how “gangs of foreign men” are taking over British towns, “shouting in their own languages” and “harassing local women”. He ended his message with the trusty, “I want my country back”.

His full screed reads:

Walk around any British town centre. It’s filthy, plagued with gangs of foreign men shouting in their own languages, harassing local women. I am sick of it. I have had enough. We have all had enough.

Why do we put up with it? What are they doing here? Why is nobody in politics talking about it? They’ll all scream ‘oh isn’t Rupert a racist?!’ I honestly don’t give a shit. I really don’t.

It’s all true, and we all know it.

Britain didn’t used to be like this. Ten, twenty, thirty years ago – it did not used to be like this. We’ve all seen how it’s changed.

It does not have to be like this.

I remember working and living in London. It was the best city in the world. Vibrant, fun, safe, exciting, welcoming.

Now? Large parts are becoming a squalid slum – like so many of our towns and cities. Not just London, Birmingham or Manchester. But our once-charming little towns are going the same way, many already have. Others are well on their way…

Importing hundreds of thousands of young men from backward cultures that share none of our values – that hate women, disrespect women, mistreat women.

What did we think would happen, honestly? Is it a surprise that same poison is infecting our streets and communities? No. No, it is not.

These changes to our communities and our towns are not permanent, not irremediable, not inevitable.

It can be reversed. And it must be reversed.

Stop the flow. Deport the illegals. Remove those foreigners who add nothing, but take so very much.

I will continue to make these arguments in Westminster.

Starmer’s too weak to say it, Farage is too scared to say it.

But it’s time politicians were honest with the British people.

I have had enough. I want to live in a country where women can enjoy a Friday night out without the fear of being raped by somebody who should never have been in our country to begin with.

I want my country back.

Rupert just has a lot feelings, ok guys?!

Needless to say, people on social media had quite a bit to say back to Rupes.

