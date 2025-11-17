Weird World christmas Daily Express woke

A Daily Express journalist suggested Reform UK should address the ‘crisis’ of people eating less turkey at Christmas, and the internet gave him a good stuffing

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2025

Well this is certainly a surprising new topic for right-wingers to get in a lather about, but it appears that the fact that people aren’t eating as much turkey as they used to at Christmas is ‘utter woke nonsense’.

According to a report in The Times newspaper, this year will be the first in history where the majority of Britons won’t be having turkey for their Christmas Dinner, and it’s just all too much for some people to take.

Step forward the senior political correspondent of the Daily Express, Christian Calgie, who is absolutely raging at this fact and hopes that if Reform UK take power in the next election they will address this as an urgent priority.

Let’s have a look at his rather unhinged Tweet.

Times story today that this Christmas is set to be the first one in history where a majority of Britons don’t eat turkey for lunch. Utter woke nonsense. Sincerely hope Reform’s next manifesto addresses this crisis.

His follow-up post suggested he might not have been entirely serious.

When we talk about the growing rates of illiteracy, btw, that doesn’t just mean ‘can people read words on a page’. It’s also about do people understand inference, tone, context; is it sarcasm? Is it irony? Should what I just read be taken at absolute face value?

It was too late. His reputation for not being funny had gone before him.

Steeeve summed up the problem.

Image Pixabay