A Daily Express journalist suggested Reform UK should address the ‘crisis’ of people eating less turkey at Christmas, and the internet gave him a good stuffing

Weird World christmas Daily Express woke

Well this is certainly a surprising new topic for right-wingers to get in a lather about, but it appears that the fact that people aren’t eating as much turkey as they used to at Christmas is ‘utter woke nonsense’.

According to a report in The Times newspaper, this year will be the first in history where the majority of Britons won’t be having turkey for their Christmas Dinner, and it’s just all too much for some people to take.

Step forward the senior political correspondent of the Daily Express, Christian Calgie, who is absolutely raging at this fact and hopes that if Reform UK take power in the next election they will address this as an urgent priority.

Let’s have a look at his rather unhinged Tweet.

Times story today that this Christmas is set to be the first one in history where a majority of Britons don’t eat turkey for lunch. Utter woke nonsense. Sincerely hope Reform’s next manifesto addresses this crisis. — Calgie (@christiancalgie) November 15, 2025

His follow-up post suggested he might not have been entirely serious.

It was too late. His reputation for not being funny had gone before him.

1.

I imagine the medieval people who used to eat a boars head at Christmas called the people who started eating goose woke too. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 15, 2025

2.

You’re a moron. I’ve had Roast Beef, Pork, Goose, and just chicken, and one time homemade (by yours truly) lasange on Christmas Day. That’s “woke” is it? — Jim Cornelius (@Jim_Cornelius) November 15, 2025

3.

4.

Address it how? Forced turkey consumption on Christmas Day? — tednol ️ (@tednol) November 15, 2025

5.

Absolute nonsense! It’s not even the traditional bird to be eaten in England as it wasn’t made popular and economically more viable for UK families until after the war. Before that it was duck or goose for most. — Sur (@SurLiott9) November 15, 2025

6.

7.

Nope, you win, I give up. I can’t tell if this is parody/sarcasm or if you are serious. Sad state of affairs that we have reached this point. — Mr D (@OrganicZombie) November 15, 2025

8.

In history…? When turkeys aren’t even remotely native to Britain? — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) November 16, 2025

9.

When not eating turkey is woke. You people are so weird. — Dr Iain Darcy (@doctoriaindarcy) November 15, 2025

10.

Are you completely mad? — Municipal Dreams (@MunicipalDreams) November 16, 2025

11.

The driest roast in existence? Woke has never looked so good. — Ron Walker (@ronnabe) November 15, 2025

12.

What next? All births to be arranged in a manger?

All presents must be gold, frankincense or myrrh?

Everyone must welcome kings and shepherds in for lunch? — P (@runningpaul) November 15, 2025

13.

First time in history? First time since the 6th century? Or do they mean since the 1950’s when it became popular? — NI_Libertarian (@NI_Libertarian) November 15, 2025

14.

Ok the anti ‘woke’ obsession has now lost its proverbial marbles. It’s not an act of Christian devotion to eat turkey on Christmas Day. Some people just don’t like or can’t afford turkey. Just like some people can’t abide brussel sprouts. https://t.co/pAIwdNMKwt — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 15, 2025

15.

16.

"What you in for?"

"Murdered like 20 people, you?"

"Ate chicken instead of turkey for my christmas dinner" https://t.co/J6n5UvyYg5 — θ∆ Violet️‍⚧️️‍ (@PAWFR3AK_) November 15, 2025

Steeeve summed up the problem.

I'm assuming this post is in jest but given most people on Twitter are raging about "woke" these days I can't tell. https://t.co/23jG6lxVUI — Steeeve (@FistOfFiori) November 15, 2025

Image Pixabay