A conspiracy theorist claimed the government is making the weather bad …in the UK …in November! 17 brutal comments that rained on her parade

David Harris. Updated November 18th, 2025

Admittedly, summer now seems like a distant memory as the nights draw in and the November cold and damp take hold.

It was officially the warmest UK summer on record and the total rainfall was below average, but as normal service resumes, it’s brought out the conspiracy theorists who act like they’ve never experienced bad weather before and, who are – naturally – blaming the UK government.

Here’s Emma Rock, whose Twitter account is more or less a constant stream of shouting at clouds and ‘chemtrails’.

A lot of people were on hand to gently explain that cloudy skies in November aren’t all that remarkable.

