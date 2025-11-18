A conspiracy theorist claimed the government is making the weather bad …in the UK …in November! 17 brutal comments that rained on her parade

Weird World chemtrails conspiracy theories

Admittedly, summer now seems like a distant memory as the nights draw in and the November cold and damp take hold.

It was officially the warmest UK summer on record and the total rainfall was below average, but as normal service resumes, it’s brought out the conspiracy theorists who act like they’ve never experienced bad weather before and, who are – naturally – blaming the UK government.

Here’s Emma Rock, whose Twitter account is more or less a constant stream of shouting at clouds and ‘chemtrails’.

U.K. Gov " we are going to trial dimming the sun" U.K. every day – no sun Nov

1 ️

2 ️

3 ️

4 ️

5 ️

6- ️

7- ️

8- ️ supposed to be SUNNY!!!!

9- ️

10 ️ (2 hrs of ⛅️ in am)

11 ️

12 ️ ☔️

13 ️

14 ️

15 ️ pic.twitter.com/jtWFirhMIW — emma rock (@chatswithem) November 15, 2025

A lot of people were on hand to gently explain that cloudy skies in November aren’t all that remarkable.

1.

Wow – shit weather in winter in the UK. Who would have thought? — I know the truth (@IKnoTheTruth2) November 15, 2025

2.

Yes, because the north of England was notoriously sunny in November before the government started dimming the sun. — graham (@grahambwfc) November 15, 2025

3.

It's almost like it's fucking winter isn't it? — Miss Chanandler Bong (@robjames182) November 15, 2025

4.

November being November especially up north- cold snap next week – that's the challenge of being a maritime climate in the mid latitudes. How long have you lived in Britain exactly? This isn't your first year surely? — Carl Lee (@geoeverything) November 15, 2025

5.

Well, I don't know where you live, but I live near Newcastle upon Tyne, and we had sunny weather on the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 10th November. I take photos every day so I know. Have you never read the poem about November that starts "No sun, no moon, no morn, no noon,…"! — Anne Penfold️‍️‍⚧️ (@anneelizzie) November 16, 2025

6.

Well done, you've discovered autumn and winter. — DedicatedOtter (@DedicatedOtter) November 15, 2025

7.

Cloudy in England in November… And you think this is a conspiracy? Get help! — MartThorn (@MartThorn2024) November 16, 2025

8.

And it’s definitely been getting dark earlier for weeks! What’s going on!? — Liam (@LiamFin20772558) November 16, 2025

9.