Pete Hegseth earnestly announced a bunch of ludicrous military mission names on Twitter and got trolled into oblivion by the ‘Phrasing!’ police

Politics fail Pete hegseth war

Pete Hegseth serves as Secretary of War (a totally not made up title that makes him super cool and scary) and he spends the majority of his time reminding you that he is in charge of fighting wars.

His most recent attempt at justifying his job came in the form of this release of new operation titles. It’s… certainly something.

OPERATION ROUGH RIDER = Freedom of Navigation for U.S. ships OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER = Obliteration of Iranian nuclear sites OPERATION SOUTHERN SPEAR = Destroy Narco-Terrorists killing Americans@POTUS Trump means business — and the world knows it. Peace Through Strength. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 15, 2025

This is essentially the social media equivalent of driving around in a giant pickup truck souped up with monster truck wheels in a desperate attempt to convince everyone how large your genitals are.

The cry for help was not lost on the internet. And while the unintentional comedy of Hegseth’s original post is hard to top, the intentionally hilarious replies really brought the (midnight?) hammer.

OPERATION ROUGH RIDER

OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER

OPERATION SOUTHERN SPEAR “What are Grindr Handles near DC for $800 Alex?” — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) November 15, 2025

Coming soon: OPERATION HUSKY FARMBOY OPERATION THROBBING MEMBER OPERATION STRAPPING MANSERVANT OPERATION MORNING WOOD https://t.co/16bjNpQWzN — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 16, 2025

Pete Hegseth right now pic.twitter.com/MeBQW3vcFX — Jose Vega — Vote Vega! (@JosBtrigga) November 15, 2025

Hi Pete, These are dumb names, and you make America look weak. Please go play Call of Duty instead of playing with the well-being of American service-members. https://t.co/FyhevkepBJ — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 15, 2025

