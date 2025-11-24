People have been sharing the film gags that always make them laugh, and this recurring theme from Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy made the hall of fame

Entertainment comedy films

They say that laughter is the best medicine, although we’re contractually obliged to point out that ‘they’ aren’t the British Medical Association or the US Surgeon General, in case you were thinking of ditching the pills.

Still – most people enjoy a laugh, and one of the easiest ways to get one is by watching a funny film. Perhaps that’s why this post from Cinesthetic got so much attention.

What's a gag in movies that never fails to get a chuckle from you? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 19, 2025

They added a few funny examples to inspire people.

The opening of Naked Gun 33⅓ spoofing The Untouchables train station shootout is comedy perfection. Same dramatic setup, but every beat derails into pure stupidity. One of the funniest openings ever.

pic.twitter.com/yROPsxEpDv https://t.co/glpZ2X0HIn — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 19, 2025

In Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Lancelot keeps charging the castle in the same repeated shot until he suddenly pops up right in front of the guards. One of Python’s funniest gags. pic.twitter.com/WTRDaaA6gd https://t.co/glpZ2X0HIn — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 19, 2025

The chase in Johnny English Reborn is hilarious, with Rowan Atkinson treating every ridiculous moment like serious spy business.

pic.twitter.com/UZAOTP7XYV https://t.co/glpZ2X0HIn — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 19, 2025

One post seemed to unite the internet, and it was another Edgar Wright special from his Cornetto Trilogy – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and the World’s End, also known as ‘the other one’.

The fence gag in the Cornetto Trilogy is one of Edgar Wright’s finest running jokes. pic.twitter.com/yXu5iapOUN https://t.co/glpZ2X09SP — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 19, 2025

Give that gag an Oscar.

loved that gag it made each movie all that much funner because if you had seen the first two the last one would make you go yess they did it — chrismitchells (@chrissr67) November 19, 2025

For me, 2 of my favourite films ever in Hot Fuzz & Shaun of the Dead – still howl at these scenes now https://t.co/pZGCYuV3pK — Stef Tyrie (@s_tyrie21) November 19, 2025

I snorted laughing at this https://t.co/eqgdYhRaru — Seannanigans (@ReelDawg75) November 19, 2025

Finally , ill watch it again https://t.co/b6oLIZtC8B — TaiSho (@Taishoja) November 20, 2025

The Hot Fuzz one is the funniest as it's built up perfectly but I do like the one in Worlds End where he says

Oh No almost like he thought this time it was gonna work. — Zane Murcha (@Zanetothefuture) November 20, 2025

Ahahahahah I understand why, every one of these is hilarious — Shayzis (@Shayzis_Ozaki) November 20, 2025

Yea its true haha — The Poll Guy (@ThePollGuyNBA) November 19, 2025

We’re always up for a bit of film trivia.

Here’s a fact: Wright has mentioned that the gag originated from his own childhood experiences and desires. He explained that when he used to walk to school, he always wanted to take a shortcut through people's gardens by jumping fences, but he never actually did it. — Owen Williamson (@OJWilliamson21) November 19, 2025

It’s never too late, Edgar.

