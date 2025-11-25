Politics CNN fail healthcare

CNN perfectly captured Donald Trump’s healthcare reverse ferret and it totally nails the chaotic state of the White House right now

Saul Hutson. Updated November 25th, 2025

Coming to you straight from the “you can’t make this shit up” department, CNN tried to announce the White House’s new healthcare proposal today and couldn’t even introduce their guest for the segment before they were interrupted. The interruption? The new healthcare proposal was delayed. Again.

Here’s the entirety of the Trump Era summed up in 60 seconds.

The internet was wildly amused, but not at all surprised.

