CNN perfectly captured Donald Trump’s healthcare reverse ferret and it totally nails the chaotic state of the White House right now

Coming to you straight from the “you can’t make this shit up” department, CNN tried to announce the White House’s new healthcare proposal today and couldn’t even introduce their guest for the segment before they were interrupted. The interruption? The new healthcare proposal was delayed. Again.

Here’s the entirety of the Trump Era summed up in 60 seconds.

CNN: We’re learning President Trump is planning to unveil a new health care proposal…. We’re getting breaking news while I’m talking to you, I have learned that The White House has postponed its expected unveiling of this new health care proposal pic.twitter.com/MdxxwxXjNL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2025

The internet was wildly amused, but not at all surprised.

Trump’s been promising a “new health care plan” for YEARS. Today’s big reveal? Another delay. Meanwhile, premiums keep rising and families keep paying the price. https://t.co/P8lecbpio6 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) November 24, 2025

The Trump presidency in a nutshell . . . https://t.co/mhft5M1zo9 — Georgia Votes Dem (@realstyleratl) November 25, 2025

It’s delayed by two weeks pic.twitter.com/k1QdJibIk2 — Derbender (@derbender4) November 24, 2025

We’re living in a SNL skit https://t.co/g3goWUARRW — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 24, 2025

Has it been 2 weeks already? *looks at plan* This is a drawing of a woman with a crude message written inside about gynecology. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) November 24, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene very recently: “Mike Johnson has no health care plan to replace ACA. He refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call.” And you know the rest ~ — Denise Tate (@stateof_tate) November 24, 2025

