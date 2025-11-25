Life christmas Ring doorbell scotland

If this rendition of Last Christmas on a Scottish Ring doorbell doesn’t fill you with the festive spirit, nothing will

Poke Reporter. Updated November 25th, 2025

With all the bad news in the media, it would be quite tempting to pull the plug on the wi-fi router, close the curtains, and tell the world to eff off. Before you go that far, however, watch what Erin Chalmers of Denny, Scotland, saw on her Ring doorbell.

STV reports that the literal boy band is made up of locals Jack Campbell, Dylan Thompson, Cameron Bourne, Liam Phillips, and Ollie Shearer, who – as they said – were trying to get people into the Christmas spirit. They may have thought it was just for their neighbourhood, but since it’s gone viral – mission very much accomplished.

Here’s what people have been saying about the modern twist on carol singing.

Source STV Image Screengrab