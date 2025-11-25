If this rendition of Last Christmas on a Scottish Ring doorbell doesn’t fill you with the festive spirit, nothing will

Life christmas Ring doorbell scotland

With all the bad news in the media, it would be quite tempting to pull the plug on the wi-fi router, close the curtains, and tell the world to eff off. Before you go that far, however, watch what Erin Chalmers of Denny, Scotland, saw on her Ring doorbell.

A group of Scottish primary school boys have become a Christmas sensation after doorbell camera footage of them singing Last Christmas went viral. https://t.co/U7jAE5Lm0T pic.twitter.com/31fhjrBs0m — STV News (@STVNews) November 24, 2025

STV reports that the literal boy band is made up of locals Jack Campbell, Dylan Thompson, Cameron Bourne, Liam Phillips, and Ollie Shearer, who – as they said – were trying to get people into the Christmas spirit. They may have thought it was just for their neighbourhood, but since it’s gone viral – mission very much accomplished.

Here’s what people have been saying about the modern twist on carol singing.

It’s the “laaaaaaaast” that gets me https://t.co/zwGbMBTJbU — Aasmah Mir (@AasmahMir) November 24, 2025

I hope they come round my street! Gorgeous. https://t.co/y0ucBdX3Nb — Elaine Miller | Venus Envy (@GussieGrips) November 25, 2025

I was waiting on them being wee dicks class that! — Gee (@GrainneMcw5503) November 24, 2025

This is Scotland, this is us, this sums us up in one and it’s just brilliant. It’s the accents, the characters. You’re not going to get kids doing that anywhere else. This puts the M&S Christmas add right in the shade. https://t.co/9YL6aeZwCG — Becky Argyle (@ArgyleBecky) November 24, 2025

John Lewis could never https://t.co/A1s9PGKRXC — S A O (@SexAtOxbridge) November 24, 2025

Sad times that I bet everyone’s first thought, understandably, is that they’re going to be wee fuds. Terrific kids, they should be proud of themselves. Keep those standards up and they’ll do well. Hope they have a great Christmas. — Sat-nav ⭐⭐ (@Redtom1903) November 24, 2025

Simply having a wonderful Christmas time in Scotland these boys were just lovely creating a Christmas spirit that only children can do well done to these guys and their parents have a great Christmas #fabfive — George Marsh (@Beatletown) November 24, 2025

this most wholesome thing man I love this country https://t.co/aCV4LCbO8q — Nikki Robertson (@nikkixrobertson) November 25, 2025

Warms the cockles of my heart ❤️ https://t.co/czirBztC50 — Jennifer (@JenRfc) November 25, 2025

Christmas in Scotland is brilliant … and here’s why … pic.twitter.com/QhLEofiHMq — (@DawnSl44) November 24, 2025

Oh no!

All those deluded people praising the wee guys' 'niceness'…

Don't you REALISE they've just WHAMAGEDDONED half the country!!!! 🙂 — JoeCovenantLamb (@JoeCovenant) November 24, 2025

