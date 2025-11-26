Donald Trump said Americans are praying now more than ever and walked straight into these heaven-sent clap backs

Politics donald trump fail prayer

At his annual Thanksgiving address, Donald Trump dusted off all that he had to be thankful for. Actually, that’s not true at all. It was really just a list of grievances. So, you know, it was just a typical Donald Trump speech.

One note he wanted to focus on was religion, a tricky subject to most, but not The Donald. He sees it very clearly. Religion is back, baby!

Trump: “We have more people praying. The churches are coming back. I don’t know if you’ve been reading that story but religion is coming back to America.” pic.twitter.com/1frFTpBV3N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2025

Not only are there many reports to the contrary, it’s hardly the place of the President of the United States of America to be pushing any sort of religion from his position. But more importantly, his phrasing delivered the perfect setup for a bunch of Twitter comedians who were happy to pounce.

We are very thankful for these punchlines.

1.

People are praying to survive this Presidency. That’s not the same thing. https://t.co/KaMdF175YJ — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 25, 2025

2.

They praying they don’t get attacked by ICE https://t.co/JyaTjIMRgN — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) November 25, 2025

3.

I remember seeing Biden faithfully go to mass. He didn’t need to use his religion as a tool or weapon. How often do Trump and Melania actually go to church? — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) November 25, 2025

4.

Religion never left America.

Trump is ignoring freedom of religion in favor of White Christian Nationalism — Eileen aka Alien McLaughlin (@EileenM60933733) November 25, 2025

5.

6.

I’m going for the low-hanging comedic fruit here, but if more people are praying I’m not sure he realizes what they may be praying for… pic.twitter.com/MBJ5smgjhZ — John Winthrop Bates (@johnbates207) November 25, 2025

7.

People are praying someone will replace trump and straighten this country out before

It is uncorrectable. https://t.co/ikXB0v8Tch — Bob Hobson (@w205couple) November 26, 2025

8.

It’s everybody praying you would just go away. https://t.co/QSTpVSjXis — We told you what Trump was. You didn’t listen. (@Basketballisbes) November 25, 2025

9.

When was the last time Trump went to church? — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) November 25, 2025

10.

If there was a God, cholesterol would have taken Trump 20 years ago. — I’m Batman (@kittendrawers) November 25, 2025

11.

Yes jackass. @realDonaldTrump They are praying for you to disappear and the world to recover. I also asked Santa btw https://t.co/voNvqkR59B — Todd Kunis (@BearsDfense) November 25, 2025

12.

It’s true, more people are praying for the POTUS to be impeached or 25th’d than at any time since Jan 7th 2021. — stop tRumpnado (@tRumpnado2016) November 25, 2025

13.

He. Never. Goes. To. Church. NEVER. Christians are supposed to be better than this. Is THIS the best “we” can do? — beers, steers, and queers….RC (@natural_tai) November 25, 2025

14.

I say my prayers every night but when I wake up Trump is still here. — Jimbar99 (@jimbar99) November 25, 2025

15.

Given that every action of this administration is a direct rebuke of both the Old and New Testaments, I assume they’re praying for it to end. https://t.co/BnTYzK9T5f — Bill Prady ⚛️ Now at (@billprady) November 25, 2025

