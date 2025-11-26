Politics donald trump fail prayer

Donald Trump said Americans are praying now more than ever and walked straight into these heaven-sent clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated November 26th, 2025

At his annual Thanksgiving address, Donald Trump dusted off all that he had to be thankful for. Actually, that’s not true at all. It was really just a list of grievances. So, you know, it was just a typical Donald Trump speech.

One note he wanted to focus on was religion, a tricky subject to most, but not The Donald. He sees it very clearly. Religion is back, baby!

Not only are there many reports to the contrary, it’s hardly the place of the President of the United States of America to be pushing any sort of religion from his position. But more importantly, his phrasing delivered the perfect setup for a bunch of Twitter comedians who were happy to pounce.

We are very thankful for these punchlines.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source: Twitter @atrupar