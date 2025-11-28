Andrew Tate said only losers like food and was owned all the way to the pit of his pitiful stomach

Weird World Andrew tate food

We’ve featured no end of posts about Andrew Tate on these pages. Not to big up what he’s got to say, obviously, but to mock him to the degree that only the clown prince of the toxic manosphere deserves.

Which is to say, a lot.

And of all the nonsense Tate spews out on Twitter, this particular declaration from back in the day – two years ago, to be exact (give or take a day or two) – was was right up there with the very best (worst).

Foods awful and eating sucks. I eat the bare minimum and as fast as possible. I hate eating. I hate feeling full. Men who think cooking makes them manly are cucks afraid of the cage desperate to validate a non existent masculinity. Imagine how stupid you have to be to find… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 9, 2023

‘Foods awful and eating sucks. I eat the bare minimum and as fast as possible. ‘I hate eating. I hate feeling full. ‘Men who think cooking makes them manly are cucks afraid of the cage desperate to validate a non existent masculinity. ‘Imagine how stupid you have to be to find food entertaining. ‘Literally embarrassing.’

Putting aside the possibility that if he didn’t wolf his food down so quickly he wouldn’t be wracked by crippling indigestion quite so much, it prompted an entire smorgasbord of very funny comebacks.

And these were particularly delicious.

1.

‘Fellas is it gay to eat.’

LuckyAssumption8735

2.

‘Andrew talking about non existent masculinity is pretty funny.’

Honer-Simpson

3.

‘Andrew, Gordon Ramsey is still hotter than you.’

andc1754

4.

‘Gordon actually has a chin, which makes him 100x hotter automatically .’

giantwasher

5.

‘Even for masculinity, the dude is like “I eat the minimum amount”, while most macho men trying to get bigger are eating a ton to fuel their exercise. He’s even clueless about being masculine.’

Jaegons

6.

‘He’s such a fucking freak. How can anyone be a fan of this guy? Seriously. Such a freak.’

Ok_Client3609

7.

‘Big words for someone caught due to a pizza box …’

astes

8.

‘Ha! Food is one of the most appealing expiriences of being alive. What a weird and sad being.’

Metronix7

9.

‘He hates food, he hates sex (with women), he hates all of the luxury shit he has. An absolutely miserable sack of shit, and millions of boys look at him and go “yeah, I want to be that.”‘

Dicky_Penisburg

10.

‘Tell me you don’t know how to properly grill a steak without actually saying you don’t know how.’

ueRFR3100

11.

‘Mans scared of carbs after being fucked by a pizza.’

princephillipsayiffy

12.

‘This is what happens when you are so detached from emotions and dramatically lack self-awarness that you take out your emotional issues onto the world for everyone to see, when a therapy would otherwise do wonders.’

TheEndlessVortex

13.

‘I’m seriously convinced he’s a social experiment. I’ve seen a lot of toxic masculinity, a few sexist freaks and right-wing nutters. None quite like him, he just delves too far into troll territory. There’s no way everything he says can be so cartoonishly over the top and blatantly wrong lmfao.’

qwerty7873

To conclude …

‘He cannot be real .’

bemyheaven

And this.

‘Be mad at everything.

‘That includes food.

‘Populist conservative ideology.’

ThisIsFineImFine89

And in the unlikely event the pizza gags left you cold (shame about the community note though) …

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra #CeasefireNow (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

