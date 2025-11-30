Ant Middleton wants to be Mayor of London but seems confused about what a mayor is – 16 NSFW educational suggestions for him

News ant middleton Sadiq Khan

You might not have heard, but SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter Ant Middleton wants to become Mayor of London in 2028.

Ant is certainly angling for the job, and not just by saying it outright.

He’s also signalling intent by calling out Khan for putting up a “damage control” Christmas tree to compensate for what he felt was a substandard offering last year – little realising that Norway donates the Christmas tree to London every year.

Turns out, would-be Donald Trump tour guide Ant doesn’t seem to know a lot about the city and the office he hopes to lead.

It’s hard to keep up with his antics, but former solider Ant was in court this week in a dispute with the Ministry of Defence over a podcast (seriously).

Afterwards, Ant tweeted:

An experience I will take to the House of Commons. Always learning! — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) November 28, 2025

But of course, the Mayor of London doesn’t have a seat in the House of Commons. And many people were more than happy to educate Ant about the office.

1.

Why will you be in the HoC? What do you think the mayor does? — Time to Understand the Game (@WWE_Psychology) November 29, 2025

2.

Thought you were planning on becoming Mayor of London not an MP? — Stephen Fielding (@SRFielding72) November 28, 2025

3.

does he actually think the mayor of london is the same as an MP hahahahahahahahahah https://t.co/RQ5Y8hVWth — millie (@itsmilliejones) November 29, 2025

4.

5.

You want to be the Mayor of London. Do you have any idea about the role? https://t.co/jQlkpDZ1Bc — Daniel Davis (@Cyflawniad) November 30, 2025

6.

do you think the M in MP stands for mayor? — Josh (@RadioMcLean) November 29, 2025

7.

another reason why celebrities should just not run for any political position. "House of Commons" as mayor? You daft twat https://t.co/93uKKFzy7c — Tomos Lloyd (@tlloydCY) November 29, 2025

8.

The fact he thinks the Mayor is in the House of Commons says it all about him https://t.co/xualnw98Bb — Conor Latham (@ConorL_29) November 29, 2025

9.

Anyone going to tell him a Mayor isn’t an MP… https://t.co/jT1kaEoRpC — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) November 30, 2025

10.

Ant seems to get really confused about how things work but hey he’ll fix everything cos he’s ‘ard https://t.co/B79QltTMmN — Hewbo (@timhewitt1) November 28, 2025

11.

Thicker than a boxing day turd https://t.co/cithdkSt9D — Parker (@Parkersafc) November 29, 2025

12.

No mayor has jurisdiction over the House of Lords, you far-right moron Do you seriously believe the role of Mayor of London will give you magical powers? https://t.co/2So2UtBAxR — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) November 29, 2025

13.

You want to be mayor but you don't actually know what the mayor does.

Just stop this fucking nonsense, it's embarrassing. — Kev Whitehouse (@KBothouse) November 29, 2025

14.

I'm sure you keep getting yourself confused, it's mayor of London you are trying to run for. The mayor doesn't sit in the house of commons. No wonder even Farage wouldn't have you, Reform people know were they are suppose to go, they just never turn up. — SootySec (@SootySec) November 28, 2025

15.

Best helps if you know how politics works in the UK mate… https://t.co/qufMqwIr4g — Richard Smithson (@RGS93) November 29, 2025

16.

You’d fail a citizenship test – the Mayor isn’t in the House of Commons — Charlie (@charlie_rsmith) November 29, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@antmiddleton