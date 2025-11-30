News ant middleton Sadiq Khan

Ant Middleton wants to be Mayor of London but seems confused about what a mayor is – 16 NSFW educational suggestions for him

Michael White. Updated November 30th, 2025

You might not have heard, but SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter Ant Middleton wants to become Mayor of London in 2028.

Ant is certainly angling for the job, and not just by saying it outright.

He’s also signalling intent by calling out Khan for putting up a “damage control” Christmas tree to compensate for what he felt was a substandard offering last year – little realising that Norway donates the Christmas tree to London every year.

Turns out, would-be Donald Trump tour guide Ant doesn’t seem to know a lot about the city and the office he hopes to lead.

It’s hard to keep up with his antics, but former solider Ant was in court this week in a dispute with the Ministry of Defence over a podcast (seriously).

Afterwards, Ant tweeted:

But of course, the Mayor of London doesn’t have a seat in the House of Commons. And many people were more than happy to educate Ant about the office.

Source: Twitter/X/@antmiddleton