Donald Trump was asked about Pete Hegseth and that ‘second boat strike’ report and his answer was straight from page one of the Trump playbook

Politics donald trump Pete hegseth venezuela

Magas are always 100 percent loyal. To themselves. And that starts at the top, with Donald Trump, obviously.

So it should come as a shock to no one how Trump responded to questions about his defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth and reports that the US may have committed a war crime with its US boat strikes in the Caribbean on suspected Venezuelan drug boats.

Specifically a report that alleged that a follow-up strike had been ordered to kill survivors of an initial attack.

The Washington Post reported that a US strike on a boat on 2 September left two survivors, but that a second attack was carried out to comply with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s orders to ‘kill everybody’ on board.

Hegseth said it was ‘fake news’ and this is what Trump said aboard Air Force One.

Reporter: Can you talk a little bit about the strikes and controversy around Hegseth— Trump: I don’t know anything about it. He said he did not say that. Reporter: You don’t know if there was a second strike to kill the two men Trump: He said he didn’t do it Reporter: Would… pic.twitter.com/JvxUvnaeQJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

Don’t know anything about it, fellas! Straight off page one of the Donald Trump playbook.

And not everyone said the same thing – just quite a few people.

1.

Pete Hegseth, you in danger, girl. https://t.co/s32GTHlRkC — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 30, 2025

2.

Hey @PeteHegseth, this is exactly how he acts right before he throws someone under the bus. Good luck! https://t.co/gmyKOs81BB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 30, 2025

3.

Amazing how Trump never knows anything about anything when he’s throwing his minions under the bus. https://t.co/IZbEf3sQN4 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 1, 2025

4.

WOW: Trump says he wouldn’t have approved a second strike in the Caribbean and Hegseth denied to him that it happened – setting Hegseth to fall on the sword if Congress proves otherwise. Is Trump getting ready to throw Pete under the bus? Tick-tock.⌛️ pic.twitter.com/Xt99Mq9UfC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2025

5.

Trump would throw his own mother under the bus to save himself. Anyone who works for him lives in denial if they don’t realize that. — Judith Olson (@kk1412Judith) December 1, 2025

6.

Trump is already hinting “I never authorized it” while Pete Hegseth volunteers as the fall guy on live TV. When receipts drop, who gets crushed first – Pete or the “very stable genius”? ⌛️ — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) December 1, 2025

7.

Trump is creating deniability for himself, to hell with Hegseth. — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) December 1, 2025

8.

Pete Hegseth when he hears this. pic.twitter.com/8eeHA3fmP2 — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) November 30, 2025

9.

Well he’s not going to tell the truth for the first time probably in his whole life now is he — Disposable Patrick (@PSlater1313) December 1, 2025

10.

That was the sound of the bus tires running over Kegsbreath’s head. — Kevin (@Kevin_JKV) December 1, 2025

11.

Pardon already printed up no doubt. https://t.co/yUAgyo99Ug — ¡SATIRISTAS! (@Satiristas) December 1, 2025

12.

Remember the names of every Senator that voted to confirm Hegseth As well as those who voted to confirm the rest of this criminal cabinet — Abigail Adams (@abigail_adams76) December 1, 2025

13.

How does someone not know about something but know someone didn’t say something about the something the someone claims to know nothing about? pic.twitter.com/GFFCcTgysc — Kim (@KimsyWhimsy79) December 1, 2025

READ MORE

Forget Sleepy Joe – this photo of Dozy Don dropping off in the dining room set alarm bells ringing. 21 top burns

Source: Twitter @CalltoActivism