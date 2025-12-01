Politics donald trump Pete hegseth venezuela

Donald Trump was asked about Pete Hegseth and that ‘second boat strike’ report and his answer was straight from page one of the Trump playbook

Saul Hutson. Updated December 1st, 2025

Magas are always 100 percent loyal. To themselves. And that starts at the top, with Donald Trump, obviously.

So it should come as a shock to no one how Trump responded to questions about his defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth and reports that the US may have committed a war crime with its US boat strikes in the Caribbean on suspected Venezuelan drug boats.

Specifically a report that alleged that a follow-up strike had been ordered to kill survivors of an initial attack.

The Washington Post reported that a US strike on a boat on 2 September left two survivors, but that a second attack was carried out to comply with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s orders to ‘kill everybody’ on board.
Hegseth said it was ‘fake news’ and this is what Trump said aboard Air Force One.

Don’t know anything about it, fellas! Straight off page one of the Donald Trump playbook.

And not everyone said the same thing – just quite a few people.

Source: Twitter @CalltoActivism