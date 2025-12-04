News franklin children's book MAGA twitter

This try hard Maga tried to own the libtards and it blew up spectacularly in their face

Saul Hutson. Updated December 4th, 2025

Earlier this week, Secretary of Defence, sorry, War Pete Hegseth tried to make light of allegations of war crimes against his department by posting a children’s book parody of a friendly turtle firing a rocket launcher at alleged ‘narco terrorists’.

No, we didn’t think we’d ever be writing those words either.

Not only did it offend almost everyone in the replies, it might have broken international copyright infringement laws.

And yet, since stupid is as stupid does, Magas kept digging deeper into this hole.

In another apparent attempt at humour, Twitter user @loganclarkhall posted another Franklin parody to spite the origin company’s denouncement. This one offers up the hot take on immigrants. It appears the joke is that all immigrants are bad.

But if it was an attempt to own the libtards – of course it was an attempt to own the libtards – it blew up spectacularly in their face. And you love to see it.

Out of all the responses, this one summed the misery of Magas up perfectly.

Boom!

Source: Twitter @loganclarkhall