This try hard Maga tried to own the libtards and it blew up spectacularly in their face

Earlier this week, Secretary of Defence, sorry, War Pete Hegseth tried to make light of allegations of war crimes against his department by posting a children’s book parody of a friendly turtle firing a rocket launcher at alleged ‘narco terrorists’.

No, we didn’t think we’d ever be writing those words either.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Not only did it offend almost everyone in the replies, it might have broken international copyright infringement laws.

In case you were wondering, Pete didn’t just ask AI to make him a militant turtle shooting civilians. Franklin the Turtle is actually a Canadian children’s book figure followed by millions of kids. He’s also trademarked and copyrighted. Which means Pete here just opened… https://t.co/o7ew7L8o6L pic.twitter.com/ewc5ulDd9i — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) December 2, 2025

And yet, since stupid is as stupid does, Magas kept digging deeper into this hole.

In another apparent attempt at humour, Twitter user @loganclarkhall posted another Franklin parody to spite the origin company’s denouncement. This one offers up the hot take on immigrants. It appears the joke is that all immigrants are bad.

Sorry but Franklin belongs to us now https://t.co/7Xfrak9BQ5 pic.twitter.com/LdGDOEZkJ8 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 2, 2025

But if it was an attempt to own the libtards – of course it was an attempt to own the libtards – it blew up spectacularly in their face. And you love to see it.

Notice how the Immigrants aren’t doing anything wrong pic.twitter.com/Ao675ixl86 — T-Hawk (@THawkMedia) December 3, 2025

congratulations, you perfectly illustrated how racists are antisocial losers with no friends — seosamh (@dayglowj0e) December 3, 2025

Is Franklin also divorced in this universe? — Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives (@darren_cullen) December 3, 2025

The perfect image of MAGA. Angry and alone while everyone else is off having fun. — mollynew (@FearInherent) December 2, 2025

The immigrants look fun, Franklin looks like an asshole — ZenRobot (@ZenRobot1) December 2, 2025

dude just say you’re racist instead of doing it through a children’s book character — _Jeremy | (@remyJer_) December 2, 2025

Out of all the responses, this one summed the misery of Magas up perfectly.

This is perfect. It’s showing various minorities getting along and being friendly, having a good time, etc Meanwhile Franklin refuses to participate and just isolates himself in misery over people who could be his friend https://t.co/93fynOutPp — The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) December 2, 2025

Boom!

