This podcaster went off on one about “outsiders” trying to “ruin” Christmas – and people’s responses will light up your dark December day

News christmas the UK War on Christmas

Let’s check in on this week’s ever-growing band of bros trying to save the great British Christmas from being cancelled.

Enter patriot Liam Tuffs, a podcaster and host of The Dozen with Liam Tuffs. You might remember Liam from going viral a few months back trying to shake a police officer’s hand.

This week, Liam issued this warning about anything trying to ruin Christmas:

Anyone tries dismantling, denouncing or destroying Christmas need to have the book thrown at them & made an example of.. England have celebrated Christmas for at least 1,428 years & we won’t stand for outsiders thinking they can ruin it. If you don’t like it, fxck off home! — Liam Tuffs (@liamtuffs1) December 2, 2025

People were quick to respond to Liam’s impassioned call. Mockingly, of course.

man who looks like wrinkle-less scrotum has things to say about a largely pagan festival in the most secular country in Europe — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) December 3, 2025

Who are these people supposedly trying to destroy Christmas? They're certainly not in London. https://t.co/dp4TmomiNt pic.twitter.com/9svFn1qAZu — Steven Wilson (@swilsonnews) December 3, 2025

Did you know that Christmas was once banned in this country, by guess who……….Christians. — Paul Jinks (@meatybeefy01) December 2, 2025

Getting angry about something that doesn’t happen and won’t happen, just to spread more hateful nonsense. If you hate your country so much, go live somewhere else — Football Confidential (@footballconfid1) December 2, 2025

Doesn’t happen and won’t happen but we all know you want it to just so you can get all angry — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) December 3, 2025

Funny how incredibly worked up he's got himself about something that is simply not happening https://t.co/hIiubmD2I5 — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) December 4, 2025

Crazy how this lot will say some of the most abhorrent things you’ll ever read but draw the line at saying ‘fuck’ https://t.co/8pWDPZ1cJ5 — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) December 3, 2025

You’re taking paracetamol for a headache that doesn’t exist Liam https://t.co/IBUSFowDbk — (@MrLewisVuitton) December 4, 2025

"If you don't like it, fxck off home!" pic.twitter.com/sikY8WH1ql — Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) December 5, 2025

Apoplectic at foreigners touching “our” 1,428-year English Christmas… the one about a Middle-Eastern refugee family rejected at every inn and born in a barn. Peak cultural purity, lads. — Ali Ali (@AliTimesTwo) December 3, 2025

Why are people acting like all these big companies are trying to cancel Christmas this is their most profitable time of the year. They have started putting the adverts on earlier each year, if anything it’s shoved in our faces even more than ever. Pack it in https://t.co/VSeT4REFMV — John Marston (@DillonJMarston) December 4, 2025

Now I’m pretty ignorant to most things but who’s trying to dismantle, denounce and destroy Christmas? Every single event is now being used to fuel racist agendas, they’re freaks. https://t.co/YArjkcHpC8 — Tom (@TomLoft1991) December 3, 2025

Made an example of? No one is trying to tear down your tinsel Liam. https://t.co/AmKBksvtxO — Civic Kieran (@KieranCivPol) December 2, 2025

