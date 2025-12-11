This mum’s hilariously no-nonsense takedown of a phone scammer is a proper top 10 hall of famer

Weird World scammers takedowns

We’ve shared no end of time waster (and worse) takedowns on these pages, but they don’t come much better than this one.

It’s a super-sleuthing mum whose NSFW takedown of a scammer pretending to be their son got entirely the response they deserved.

It was shared by @NoContextBrits back in the day and it’s a proper top 10 hall of famer.

Making us mildly anxious just reading it. And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Member of my family almost scammed after receiving a text “from their daughter ” asking for £1500. What alerted them to the scam was that they were only asking for £1500. — BillyBudd23 ♀️ (@billybudd23) April 20, 2023

Amazing he got his mum to respond so quickly — Vinny (@VincentVanCloth) April 20, 2023

This was mine a week ago.. they need to get a life! pic.twitter.com/j7kmVWV8SE — Sarah T (@whatsarahdidnxt) April 20, 2023

And because we’re talking scammers, it would be rude not to recall this epic takedown which went viral on these pages a few days back. Just in case you missed it (or wanted to enjoy it again).

It’s so long we had to put in sub headings.

1. It seemed innocent enough to start with.

2. The inevitable request for money followed.

3. Quite reasonably, ‘Mum’ had questions.

4. There was some baggage to consider.

5. Things weren’t adding up.

6. The scammer kept rolling with the punches.

7. They played the emotional blackmail card.

8. ‘Mum’ wanted the reviews – which are a whole other kind of scam, to be fair.

9. The scammer kept the grift going …

10. … without progress.