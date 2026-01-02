Weird World community notes conspiracy theories

This conspiracy theorist’s prediction missed the mark so spectacularly that she got community noted into the next decade

Poke Reporter. Updated January 2nd, 2026

Vaccine conspiracy theorist Jane Orrick, like many people, made a prediction at the start of 2025. Unlike most people, however, hers wasn’t about political change, who might win the Premier League, or what could be the highest-grossing film at the box office. Her prediction was a lot more outlandish.

Jane Orrick, M.D. @JaneOrrickMD All Covid Vaccinated will be dead by December 31, 2025 *According to United States of America, who lead the charge to kill 95% of the World in 1994, under UN Agenda 2021.

Well, it’s 2026, and the vaccinated haven’t died out – or even died in large numbers. Her post was slapped with a Community Note.

It is December 31st 2025 and we aren't dead.

The note was changed to another one, commenting on Jane Orrick’s alleged qualifications.

Not only is this person totally wrong, she's not even a doctor.

And then back to the celebration of not being dead.

Happy New Year 2026 We are still alive.

The vaccinated took to Twitter to call her out even more.

