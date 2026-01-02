This conspiracy theorist’s prediction missed the mark so spectacularly that she got community noted into the next decade

Weird World community notes conspiracy theories

Vaccine conspiracy theorist Jane Orrick, like many people, made a prediction at the start of 2025. Unlike most people, however, hers wasn’t about political change, who might win the Premier League, or what could be the highest-grossing film at the box office. Her prediction was a lot more outlandish.

Well, it’s 2026, and the vaccinated haven’t died out – or even died in large numbers. Her post was slapped with a Community Note.

The note was changed to another one, commenting on Jane Orrick’s alleged qualifications.

And then back to the celebration of not being dead.

The vaccinated took to Twitter to call her out even more.

What a fantastic Community Note to start the year with! May 2026 be the year where cranks and charlatans blend away into irrelevance and people start engaging critical thinking skills… (Yeh, I know, I know! But a girl can dream! ) Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/QzNSzCKQ8L — Emma (@MonkEmma) January 1, 2026

Possible contender for the greatest community note of all time pic.twitter.com/L7ZL8h0vOi — Dredgen Sale ⬛️⬜️ (@destiny_thememe) January 1, 2026

Is there a specific time we all die today? Trying to plan my outfit. https://t.co/TQqJhmVnrO — Megan (@Megan_With_No_H) December 31, 2025

U-S-A!! U-S-A!! — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) January 1, 2026

Well It's the 31st December 2025 I'm Covid vaccinated and not yet dead Anyone else?? https://t.co/BXZaCpOEHh — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) December 31, 2025

Oh fuck I forgot to die pic.twitter.com/KKNWjVPKHD — Mrs humphrey Bogart ( bacall) (@MrsBacall) January 1, 2026

ANTI-Vaxxer "doctor" Jane Orrick may be questioning her purpose in life today – as for the rest of us…..WE BE GOOD. Happy New Year to all those who believe in science and reason!! #HappyNewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/znLkxyT9yJ — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) January 1, 2026

