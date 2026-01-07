The White House put out a new ‘official’ timeline of the January 6th Capitol Riots and any resemblance to Trump fan fiction is entirely intentional

Politics capitol attacks donald trump january 6

January 6, 2021 was one of the most embarrassing and depressing days in American history. Naturally, Donald Trump thinks it’s all just another attempt to make him look bad.

Which brings us to the current White House’s just released new “official timeline” of January 6th, which completely exonerates Trump, his followers, and the “peaceful protest” that took place that day.

words fail at the brazenness of the dishonesty in the White House’s new January 6 timeline: https://t.co/PzqdjERpsy pic.twitter.com/Px8JFpb1wn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

This is on an official “.gov” website. “.gov” sites used to be held up as accountable sources of information from reliable and confirmed sources. Oh well.

The misinformation is hard to parse because the entire thing is a fictional account of a violent attack on America’s Capitol and democracy itself. Reading through it is akin to partaking in an alternate history.

The response online was appropriately appalled at this attempt to reframe a drunken mob of insurrectionists out for blood into a band of merry protestors just looking to protect their freedom.

The US is now doing the kind of things we used to make fun of banana republics for doing when I was a kid. I know not all the people who supported this man are idiots. Is there a point where the non-idiots say “enough is enough?” https://t.co/IR3tjclUjw — Paul Graham (@paulg) January 7, 2026

“As she climbs through a broken window towards the Speaker’s Lobby”. Gee, what the fuck was she doing that for? — Nard Bagman (@iaminstagood) January 6, 2026

Soviet levels of honesty here. https://t.co/KiDg1EgPJo — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 6, 2026

Goebbels would be blushing — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrrico99) January 6, 2026

I hope journalism schools are now instructing that federal .gov sites can no longer be trusted as primary sources. https://t.co/2At9MJYBJO — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) January 6, 2026

It’s like fan fiction for a bunch of moronic self-victimized white people — Timo’s Time (@UTDMit) January 6, 2026

