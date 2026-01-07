Politics capitol attacks donald trump january 6

The White House put out a new ‘official’ timeline of the January 6th Capitol Riots and any resemblance to Trump fan fiction is entirely intentional

Saul Hutson. Updated January 7th, 2026

January 6, 2021 was one of the most embarrassing and depressing days in American history. Naturally, Donald Trump thinks it’s all just another attempt to make him look bad.

Which brings us to the current White House’s just released new “official timeline” of January 6th, which completely exonerates Trump, his followers, and the “peaceful protest” that took place that day.

This is on an official “.gov” website. “.gov” sites used to be held up as accountable sources of information from reliable and confirmed sources. Oh well.

1.

2.


3.

4.

The misinformation is hard to parse because the entire thing is a fictional account of a violent attack on America’s Capitol and democracy itself. Reading through it is akin to partaking in an alternate history.

The response online was appropriately appalled at this attempt to reframe a drunken mob of insurrectionists out for blood into a band of merry protestors just looking to protect their freedom.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2