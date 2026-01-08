Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage Reform UK

People loved Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage at PMQs and what a shame he wasn’t there to hear it

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2026

To the first PMQs of the year, which was boycotted by Nigel Farage because he’s fed up not getting enough questions so he commentated on it on Times Radio instead,

Not as if he’s being paid to represent his Clacton constituents in the Commons, right?

What was even more disappointing was that he wasn’t in the House to hear Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the Reform UK leader and his colleagues when he kicked things off in some style.

In a world in which genuinely half-decent jokes at PMQs are thin on the ground, that was an especially welcome way to kick things off. These people certainly thought so.

Source @PeterStefanovi2