People loved Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage at PMQs and what a shame he wasn’t there to hear it

To the first PMQs of the year, which was boycotted by Nigel Farage because he’s fed up not getting enough questions so he commentated on it on Times Radio instead,

Not as if he’s being paid to represent his Clacton constituents in the Commons, right?

What was even more disappointing was that he wasn’t in the House to hear Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of the Reform UK leader and his colleagues when he kicked things off in some style.

“Can I begin by saying I hope all colleagues had a happy Christmas. It probably feels quite along time ago now, but not for Reform of course because today is the day that they celebrate Christmas in Russia” Keir Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/tU6MjGL8c5 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 7, 2026

In a world in which genuinely half-decent jokes at PMQs are thin on the ground, that was an especially welcome way to kick things off. These people certainly thought so.

Hahahah that’s brilliant — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) January 7, 2026

regardless of who its coming from, gotta respect the reform hate — Reality (@realityuk) January 7, 2026

It was a good joke but maybe also launch an investigation or something — RandomFella (@esx1422) January 7, 2026

They have and are. — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 7, 2026

Kier Starmer Destroys Reform UK a Political party backed by the Russian State “I hope all colleagues had a Happy Christmas, it probably seems quite a long time ago by now.” “Except for Reform because it’s today they celebrate Christmas in Russia” LOoooooOL pic.twitter.com/SAK73IlYYS — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 7, 2026

