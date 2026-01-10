This absolutely brutal tweet reply to JD Vance is so vividly insulting that it might just make you feel sorry for the US vice president

News JD Vance the US

The US vice president, JD Vance, has been a very public and vocal defender of the reprehensible killing by an ICE officer of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis this week – despite, or perhaps because of all the video evidence showing that the victim posed no threat.

So, when Vance posted on Twitter/X his case for why Renee Nicole Good was threatening ICE officers, he was ratioed with storm of replies.

This is preposterous. First of all, she's not waving the officers through and has no right to do so even if she were. She is waving another car through, before the officers approach her car. Second, the officers are not randomly searching her, they are approaching her vehicle… https://t.co/2PnvK8KOCE — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

However, one tweet response to Vance’s post stood out among all others in its brutality, harking back to Vance’s childhood of being born to a drug addict mother, as recounted in his memoir (and later a movie starring Amy Adams), Hillbilly Elegy.

Enter, Twitch streamer @connoreatspants.

Sorry but you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over. Every time your mom neglected you was justified. Sorry. Amy Adams sucked in that movie too, sorry. Nothing you touch ever goes right. You should try some of Elon’s medicine sometime. Sorry. — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) January 8, 2026

Needless to say, Connor’s insult has gone mega (as opposed to MAGA) viral. And people seem to love it – especially because the vice president seems to be spend a lot of time online reading and replying to tweets.

1.

making fun of jd vance being sold for drugs as a baby used to be a niche political twitter thing and now every normie’s opinion on him has come to the same conclusion as jd’s mom. it’s beautiful. good job man. — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) January 9, 2026

2.

Funniest part is you know Vance is so terminally online that he read this. https://t.co/INb7IUPSji — Astro (@ItsAstronomics) January 9, 2026

3.

"Everytime your mom neglected you was justified. Also, Amy Adams sucked in that movie." https://t.co/uCgqM98Khe pic.twitter.com/7SAEsXo3SO — fitzwad (@greenrodentman) January 8, 2026

4.

"you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over" https://t.co/56aOa64u2B pic.twitter.com/nHyxT1vItj — tara @ afro-korean festival (@sunnexsplendor) January 9, 2026

5.

I haven't seen someone get this destroyed since Elon tried to talk shit about assassin's creed. https://t.co/Ap0DEuivtz pic.twitter.com/xiDYwaA8Qf — AndresEd (@AndresSRobles93) January 10, 2026

6.

Imagine being vice president of the united states and getting ratioed with this https://t.co/BXp4rdrqlc — GL (@gldivittorio) January 8, 2026

7.

trading baby Jamie for a handful of percs would have been an all time swindle by his mom — JokerSince22 (@FanSince09) January 8, 2026

8.

I’m sorry ConnorEatsPants I wasn’t familiar with your game — dead domain (@DomainDead) January 8, 2026

9.

“you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over” has rearranged my brain chemistry… https://t.co/IW9dh4QrJR pic.twitter.com/IaznuHO8cz — isabella (@DILFNANDOR) January 8, 2026

10.

I aspire to be this good at hating https://t.co/pEb35JeaV6 pic.twitter.com/bgnkysYU0f — AquariiShy (@AquariiSa) January 10, 2026

11.

The thing about this ratio is Vance is *very* online and 100% 1)knows he was ratio’d 2) knows what that means and 3) is incredibly fucking buttmad about it https://t.co/INp4hO51Fg — Luke D. Ismas ️ (@luke_d_ismas) January 9, 2026

12.

This tweet will prevent JD Vance from becoming President https://t.co/Q0rV2BSbtT — Andrew Mercado (@Guru_Merc) January 9, 2026

13.

14.

best part about this tweet is that jd vance is FAR too terminally online for this not to affect him, he's gonna be up in his bed all night thinking about how connoreatspants got 158k likes off of making fun of his drug addicted mom and childhood trauma it's so funny https://t.co/Bgc31QIvvz — maya kiwami (@mayamammamam) January 9, 2026

Source: @ConnorEatsPants