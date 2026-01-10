News JD Vance the US

This absolutely brutal tweet reply to JD Vance is so vividly insulting that it might just make you feel sorry for the US vice president

Michael White. Updated January 10th, 2026

The US vice president, JD Vance, has been a very public and vocal defender of the reprehensible killing by an ICE officer of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis this week – despite, or perhaps because of all the video evidence showing that the victim posed no threat.

So, when Vance posted on Twitter/X his case for why Renee Nicole Good was threatening ICE officers, he was ratioed with storm of replies.

However, one tweet response to Vance’s post stood out among all others in its brutality, harking back to Vance’s childhood of being born to a drug addict mother, as recounted in his memoir (and later a movie starring Amy Adams), Hillbilly Elegy.

Enter, Twitch streamer @connoreatspants.

That reads:

Sorry but you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over. Every time your mom neglected you was justified. Sorry. Amy Adams sucked in that movie too, sorry. Nothing you touch ever goes right. You should try some of Elon’s medicine sometime. Sorry.

Needless to say, Connor’s insult has gone mega (as opposed to MAGA) viral. And people seem to love it – especially because the vice president seems to be spend a lot of time online reading and replying to tweets.

Source: @ConnorEatsPants