A conspiracy-spinning dude said men were being ‘scammed’ by women on OnlyFans and ended up brutally owned into next year

Life onlyfans

Like us you might not have come across Matt Wallace before. He’s got a whole load of followers on Twitter and appears to love spinning a conspiracy theory or three (thousand).

We mention him because he wasn’t happy – he really wasn’t happy – with this woman who showed off the new home she bought after making a bundle on OnlyFans (or similar).

Here’s the video, which first went viral a little while ago, and what Wallace had to say about it.

Adult “models” are now bragging about using the money they scammed from thousands of random men to buy luxury mansions pic.twitter.com/TEhfjPswBV — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 4, 2024

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he need up brutally owned into next year and beyond.

1.

Men need to stop blaming women for the fact they are gooners https://t.co/DsV6zVkRPB — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) January 11, 2026

2.

Men have no accountability now? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) October 4, 2024

3.

Literally no one was scammed. Most porn is free and they entered in their credit card numbers without force or manipulation, many of whom already have regular access to sex https://t.co/hjeNzeOMJr — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) January 11, 2026

4.

Scammed? Seems like lots of men want to pay for porn and so… they did. This is what we call… the free market. — LIZZY (@LizzyStarrrdust) October 5, 2024

5.

No one scammed you into subscribing to these women’s onlyfans, you did that because you’re gross https://t.co/o7YbRUduSA — RFH‍ ⬛️ (Doctor) (@hollowearthterf) January 11, 2026

6.

Scammed by who? You paid for them to have that They don’t pay them selves. — KidsMeal (@Kidsmealstudios) October 4, 2024

7.

i can’t believe i got scammed by paying for porn and receiving porn, that absolute bitch https://t.co/VAJNm3iWh8 — manic pixie cowgirl (@vindictivehag) October 5, 2024

8.

Scammed??? No sir, they got what they paid for — Ingri Pauline, CSCS (@IngriPauline) October 5, 2024

9.

Victim culture is paying women for content, obsessing over them, and then saying you were scammed. Men are responsible for the rise of OnlyFans because men overwhelmingly choose to voluntarily pay for it. To play the victim and blame the female creators is pathetic. https://t.co/zNcDefsTtC — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) January 11, 2026

10.

It’s not a scam those simps are willing participants — #ReclaimD1 (@ReclaimD1) October 5, 2024

11.

There s no scam lol yall just a bunch of losers https://t.co/6PHxn0fN2C — Mimany️aker (@MimanyMaker) October 5, 2024

12.

Not a scam. More power to her. And if people want to spend their money on her content, why does it concern you? — Beanie (@beaniemaxi) October 4, 2024

13.

A scam? Because you're used to porn being an exploitation? And you're pissed that women are actually doing well in the industry? Like, the asshole producers that ripped them off lived like this, but you didn't care then. Only now because you view the women you nut to as lesser. https://t.co/S0zD7Cj1FR — Public Loser – Immortal Villain Arc ️‍⚧️ (@PublicLoserTTV) October 6, 2024

To conclude …

And also.

Leaving my 9-5 job while OF models and 8 year old YouTubers are buying their third property pic.twitter.com/zoXNQhHSE3 — autist (@litteralyme0) January 11, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump took time out from a meeting to admire his ballroom that’s not been built yet – 14 funniest and most brutally on-point takedowns

Source @MattWallace888