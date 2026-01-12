News jake tapper kristi noem Minneapolis

Jake Tapper lay a Trump-shaped elephant trap for homeland security chief Kristi Noem about ICE double standards and she fell right into it

Saul Hutson. Updated January 12th, 2026

Jake Tapper continues to try to win back the public’s trust after he got rich off of a book about Joe Biden’s aging while Donald Trump slithered his way back into the White House.

His latest on-air confrontation with Kristi Noem will go a long way towards that trust.

Tapper had the head of the Department of Homeland Security on his show to talk about what happened in Minneapolis. As the White House continues to defend their ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, for the senseless murder of Renee Good, Tapper wanted to point out what appears to be an emerging double standard.

Here is Tapper showing footage of the Washington Capitol riots of January 6, 2021 and asking Noem if she holds those “peaceful protestors” to the same standard as Good.

Even after she’s pushed a second time, Noem deploys the classic technique of speaking in run-on sentences long enough that Tapper has to throw to commercial.

There was also this footage of Noem smirking at audio of Jonathan Ross verbally accosting Renee Good.

Just a PR disaster from start to finish for Noem. The people of Twitter called her out for the hypocrisy, the cruelty, and, as always, the dog thing (still).

