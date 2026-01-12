Jake Tapper lay a Trump-shaped elephant trap for homeland security chief Kristi Noem about ICE double standards and she fell right into it

News jake tapper kristi noem Minneapolis

Jake Tapper continues to try to win back the public’s trust after he got rich off of a book about Joe Biden’s aging while Donald Trump slithered his way back into the White House.

His latest on-air confrontation with Kristi Noem will go a long way towards that trust.

Tapper had the head of the Department of Homeland Security on his show to talk about what happened in Minneapolis. As the White House continues to defend their ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, for the senseless murder of Renee Good, Tapper wanted to point out what appears to be an emerging double standard.

Here is Tapper showing footage of the Washington Capitol riots of January 6, 2021 and asking Noem if she holds those “peaceful protestors” to the same standard as Good.

HOLY HELL: JAKE TAPPER just cornered Kristi Noem on live TV. He showed undisputed video of Jan. 6 rioters attacking police, then reminded her Trump pardoned all of them. Noem claimed Trump enforces the law “equally.” Tapper shut it down: That’s not true. There’s one… pic.twitter.com/shG6DobCtA — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 11, 2026

Even after she’s pushed a second time, Noem deploys the classic technique of speaking in run-on sentences long enough that Tapper has to throw to commercial.

There was also this footage of Noem smirking at audio of Jonathan Ross verbally accosting Renee Good.

TAPPER: Is that Agent Ross’s voice calling Renee Good a “fucking bitch”? KRISTI NOEM: I can’t determine which one it is, but it could be, sir pic.twitter.com/0Qc7mtMAUQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2026

Just a PR disaster from start to finish for Noem. The people of Twitter called her out for the hypocrisy, the cruelty, and, as always, the dog thing (still).

This interview did not go well for her at all. https://t.co/38OUrvYwnv — Covie (@covie_93) January 11, 2026

She’s like a robot programmed to lie. https://t.co/joNY95R08Y — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 11, 2026

More hair extensions than ethics or morals. — Robert W. Mann, Jr. (@RWMann) January 11, 2026

The total hypocrisy of the Trump regime laid bare https://t.co/aiL1OrhfGq — Dan Mygind (@danmyg) January 11, 2026

it doesn’t get more hypocritical, asinine and repugnant than this. https://t.co/ouoCzmllJA — michael j. adams (@RevMikeAdams) January 11, 2026

