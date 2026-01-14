A ‘flag waving, meat eating, gun toting’ Maga took revenge on Mark Ruffalo for criticising Trump but it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

Celebrity donald trump hollywood

One of the most memorable moments of a not overly memorable Golden Globe awards was the fabulous Mark Ruffalo having his say about Donald Trump and what is happening in America right now.

Mark Ruffalo on Donald Trump: “The guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist, he’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being in the world. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality then we’re all in a lot of trouble. I love this country and what I’m seeing here is not America” pic.twitter.com/3Iq50XzHIF — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 12, 2026

We’ve always been a big fan of Ruffalo – The Kids Are All Right was a particular treat, since you ask, but we’re also fond of his turn as the Hulk in all those Marvel movies – and having just watched that we like him even more.

And we weren’t alone, it turned out.

the only guy not scared to tell the truth — xen (@xenquant) January 12, 2026

Mark Ruffalo is my hero. — Sophie Green (@sophiegreenart) January 12, 2026

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in 2024, the same year a jury had found him liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996, but he was never convicted because it was a civil suit. Trump has never been charged with a sex crime, including pedophilia.

But not everyone appreciated, specifically Carl Higbie, a presenter on rightwing news channel Newsman who describes himself as a ‘Flag waving, meat eating, gun toting, unapologetic #NavySEAL. Bad speller.’

Well… just deleted all the avengers movies from our Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/gcXJBHPZtf — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) January 13, 2026

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he was roundly mocked into next year and back.

bro deleted movies he already paid for, and thought he did something ☠️ https://t.co/XBcyCMRC6e — Micah (@micah_erfan) January 14, 2026

That’ll learn’em, deleting all the movies you already paid for. — BikeMan (@BikeMan) January 13, 2026

No one gives a shit 😂😂 — Chief (@chiefxmeta) January 13, 2026

Brave man makes powerful statement by not rewatching movies he’s already paid for. 🤣🤣👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/MbrxbSs3jH — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) January 14, 2026

Great job deleting the movies you already paid for https://t.co/pVhZx8AxEc — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 14, 2026

Oh no…how brave of you 😂🤦‍♂️ — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 14, 2026

You show them warrior!! 🤣 — msp (@peters8620) January 13, 2026

You know that not how Apple TV works right? It's not 1995. — finity (@Bitcoinfinity) January 14, 2026

