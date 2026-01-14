Celebrity donald trump hollywood

A ‘flag waving, meat eating, gun toting’ Maga took revenge on Mark Ruffalo for criticising Trump but it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated January 14th, 2026

One of the most memorable moments of a not overly memorable Golden Globe awards was the fabulous Mark Ruffalo having his say about Donald Trump and what is happening in America right now.

We’ve always been a big fan of Ruffalo – The Kids Are All Right was a particular treat, since you ask, but we’re also fond of his turn as the Hulk in all those Marvel movies – and having just watched that we like him even more.

And we weren’t alone, it turned out.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in 2024, the same year a jury had found him liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996, but he was never convicted because it was a civil suit. Trump has never been charged with a sex crime, including pedophilia.

But not everyone appreciated, specifically Carl Higbie, a presenter on rightwing news channel Newsman who describes himself as a ‘Flag waving, meat eating, gun toting, unapologetic #NavySEAL. Bad speller.’

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he was roundly mocked into next year and back.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also …

To conclude.

READ MORE

Donald Trump was asked about comments by the Greenland PM and his response is exactly why the country wants nothing to do with the US

Source @CarlHigbie