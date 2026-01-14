Trump claims the protesters are having ‘fake riot’ training in hotels, where they learn to chant “Shame! Shame! Shame!” – 18 facepalms visible from Mar-a-Lago to the White House

US donald trump

Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of yelling “Fuck you!” and flipping the bird at the voting public to provide us all with a little insight into how he views anti-Ice protestors.

Trump: "One of the reasons they're doing these fake riots– I mean they're just terrible. It's so fake. 'Shame! Shame! Shame!' You see the woman. It's all practiced. They take hotel rooms and they all practice together. It's a whole scam. We're finding out who's funding all this stuff too." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM

People turning up at the Capitol to try and overturn an election: loving and spirited.

People protesting against Ice officers shooting peaceful observers: terrible and fake.

Got it.

The internet reacted with almost no training in a hotel room – as far as we can tell – and these covered all bases.

Only someone with severe cognitive decline thinks you need to practice to chant a single word in unison [image or embed] — Andrew Stout (@thomasacstout.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:26 PM

The hardest part about going to a Major League Baseball game is finding a venue the week beforehand where all 49,642 of us can practice shouting “Let’s Go Yankees” [image or embed] — Jay Welch 🗽 (@welchjay.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:20 PM

This man can just not comprehend how everyone hates him, when all the people he pays to kiss his ass tell him the country loves him. What a fucking deluded loser. Silver spoon shoved so far up his dyed orange ass that he believes his own fraud. [image or embed] — Thomas Sinclair "Superfluous Enthusiast" (@superfluousthomas.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:17 PM

At the 22 second mark, note how Trump slips into the scripted language of the white nationalist cesspool otherwise known as the DHS twitter feed [image or embed] — Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 8:12 PM

