Tommy Robinson furiously bit back at the trolls mocking him for his ‘gay love’ YouTube ad and just made the whole thing even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2026

You may already know how Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon took aim at Keir Starmer’s efforts to regulate Twitter by sharing the ‘gay love’ ads he gets on YouTube, asking the PM if he was going to do anything about that.

A quick recap, which you won’t find on Twitter because Robinson has since deleted it.

His post prompted basically the entire internet to point this out to Robinson.

And the mockery was basically unending.

So upset was Robinson that he has now bit back qt the trolls, explaining precisely what had happened and why it’s them wot are the bellends, not him (we paraphrase, but only a little bit).

Here’s what he had to say in full (just in case he deletes that tweet as well).

IT’S TIME TO ADDRESS THE TROLLS

I love living in their heads rent free.

I get sent all sorts of things to post from many people, from many different backgrounds and orientations, things like this gay love advert on YouTube with ‘No Age Limit’.

So rather than address the fact YouTube is actually advertising ‘no age limit gay sex’ that minors have access to, they would sooner post about whatever appears in my feed or whatever people send to me TO DISTRACT AND TROLL.

I don’t give a fuck, trolls will always troll. You are all so predictable, you all like to steer a narrative rather than address the actual issue.

Because you are pro child mutilating pro child abusing wankers.

You are degenerate and EVIL.

And I will continue exposing your EVIL LGBTQ+ degeneracy.

Just so you all know, I get adverts on YouTube to donate to the building of a new mosque, I get adverts asking me to donate to Gazans in Palestine.

Do you think I want to donate to the building of new mosques, or donate to well fed plump Gazans who have not been genocided?

Of course not!!!!

But they appear in my feeds regardless.

Why?

Because I research whats going on in the world, the algorithm thinks that’s what I want to see as an advertisement.

That’s what algorithms do.

If any of you think I want to donate to the building of a new command and control centre (a mosque) you are obviously RETARDED.

But trolls generally are RETARDED.

Have fun with this post you kiddie fiddling left wing wet wipes 🖕

😂😂😂😂😂

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it just made the whole thing even more satisfying.

BREAKING!

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there.

Last word to @TRobinsonNewEra and it’s not often we say that.

Scrap that, last word to the great @reece_dinsdale.

Seconded.

