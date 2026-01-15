Tommy Robinson furiously bit back at the trolls mocking him for his ‘gay love’ YouTube ad and just made the whole thing even funnier

Weird World Tommy Robinson

You may already know how Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon took aim at Keir Starmer’s efforts to regulate Twitter by sharing the ‘gay love’ ads he gets on YouTube, asking the PM if he was going to do anything about that.

A quick recap, which you won’t find on Twitter because Robinson has since deleted it.

His post prompted basically the entire internet to point this out to Robinson.

YouTube ads are targeted based on the user, Stephen — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 12, 2026

And the mockery was basically unending.

Tommy Robinson's comment section is full of people telling him that it's ok to come out of the closet after he exposed his YouTube algorithm. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 14, 2026

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 Tough day at the office for Tommy Robinson, as he accidentally tells the world about his algorithm. pic.twitter.com/sSAaiD4zyJ — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) January 13, 2026

So upset was Robinson that he has now bit back qt the trolls, explaining precisely what had happened and why it’s them wot are the bellends, not him (we paraphrase, but only a little bit).

IT’S TIME TO ADDRESS THE TROLLS I love living in their heads rent free. I get sent all sorts of things to post from many people, from many different backgrounds and orientations, things like this gay love advert on YouTube with ‘No Age Limit’. So rather than address the fact… pic.twitter.com/mNCh8y1w59 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 14, 2026

Here’s what he had to say in full (just in case he deletes that tweet as well).

IT’S TIME TO ADDRESS THE TROLLS I love living in their heads rent free. I get sent all sorts of things to post from many people, from many different backgrounds and orientations, things like this gay love advert on YouTube with ‘No Age Limit’. So rather than address the fact YouTube is actually advertising ‘no age limit gay sex’ that minors have access to, they would sooner post about whatever appears in my feed or whatever people send to me TO DISTRACT AND TROLL. I don’t give a fuck, trolls will always troll. You are all so predictable, you all like to steer a narrative rather than address the actual issue. Because you are pro child mutilating pro child abusing wankers. You are degenerate and EVIL. And I will continue exposing your EVIL LGBTQ+ degeneracy. Just so you all know, I get adverts on YouTube to donate to the building of a new mosque, I get adverts asking me to donate to Gazans in Palestine. Do you think I want to donate to the building of new mosques, or donate to well fed plump Gazans who have not been genocided? Of course not!!!! But they appear in my feeds regardless. Why? Because I research whats going on in the world, the algorithm thinks that’s what I want to see as an advertisement. That’s what algorithms do. If any of you think I want to donate to the building of a new command and control centre (a mosque) you are obviously RETARDED. But trolls generally are RETARDED. Have fun with this post you kiddie fiddling left wing wet wipes 🖕 😂😂😂😂😂

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it just made the whole thing even more satisfying.

did we hit a nerve tommy? — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) January 14, 2026

Not reading all that, but happy for you and your boyfriend — UKs #1 Race Baiter (@Shadowbandolero) January 14, 2026

Stephen, you’re not living rent‑free in anyone’s head… you’re squatting in your own, off your face on conspiracy fumes, screaming at YouTube ads like they’re Satan. If stupidity were a drug, you’d be dead from an overdose. — Ben Scott (Loathebuster) #LoveNotHate🫶🏼❤️💛🩵💙 (@BenjscottScott) January 14, 2026

There is a very famous line from Hamlet that applies so well here: The lady doth protest too much, methinks. Sorry Stephen, we can tell you’ve been fed your lines from your foreign backers, but the cat is out of the rainbow striped bag now, mate. https://t.co/39oPwJ4AhQ — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 14, 2026

Deleted the post, then wrote an essay. That’s normal behaviour. pic.twitter.com/rkduFxmQcO — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) January 14, 2026

BREAKING!

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there.

Tommy Robinson's second excuse. It's a screenshot of a group chat with no dates showing so someone could've sent it to him anytime after the tweet. Also, when he issued the long statement, he specifically said that he gets all sorts of ads because of research purposes. Now he's… pic.twitter.com/fTXVLmOIdo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 15, 2026

Last word to @TRobinsonNewEra and it’s not often we say that.

Scrap that, last word to the great @reece_dinsdale.

Not sure We should be mocking @TRobinsonNewEra for searching for gay love.

Mock him for being a racist, by all means… but if Tommy wants gay love and needs gay love, let him have gay love. — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) January 14, 2026

Seconded.

