News brooke rollins food wtf

Trump’s agriculture department suggested a meal plan for hard-up Americans and got eaten alive in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated January 15th, 2026

It’s official: the current White House administration has completely lost touch with the average American.

Look no further than this preposterous meal plan proposal laid out by US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins.

A piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and, ooooh, look at that, “one other thing.”

Not only is it disgusting, but Rollins’ claim that it only costs $3 can easily be debunked with a quick trip to any grocery store in America.

What planet is that a real meal? And are Americans supposed to eat that for all three meals, every day? Has Brooke Rollins ever eaten a meal this depressing in her entire life?

So many questions. No real answers. Just like always.

The foodies online had more thoughts.

