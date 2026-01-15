Trump’s agriculture department suggested a meal plan for hard-up Americans and got eaten alive in the replies

News brooke rollins food wtf

It’s official: the current White House administration has completely lost touch with the average American.

Look no further than this preposterous meal plan proposal laid out by US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins.

Brooke Rollins: “We’ve run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing. So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.” pic.twitter.com/hL7TTz7PRk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

A piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and, ooooh, look at that, “one other thing.”

Not only is it disgusting, but Rollins’ claim that it only costs $3 can easily be debunked with a quick trip to any grocery store in America.

What planet is that a real meal? And are Americans supposed to eat that for all three meals, every day? Has Brooke Rollins ever eaten a meal this depressing in her entire life?

So many questions. No real answers. Just like always.

The foodies online had more thoughts.

“you should eat prison meals” prob not the best message https://t.co/9mktrN5eG0 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 14, 2026

They are trying to eliminate the inheritance tax which doesn’t even kick in unless you make close to $14 million while telling you to eat one piece of broccoli and a plain tortilla to save money. https://t.co/5lg7ZhAzUk — Sarah Ironside (@SarahIronside6) January 15, 2026

“What’s for dinner mom?” “A piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and one other thing — only cost us $3, it’s a new golden age.” https://t.co/2FNGE04pH9 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 15, 2026

Due to Trump’s tariffs, last month was the largest spike in grocery prices in three years. So now this is what the Trump Administration suggests you can afford for a meal: “a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing.” https://t.co/tzfDAH0ZUD pic.twitter.com/Ti1kEMUfFL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2026

Yall elected fascists because you thought they would give you a stimulus check and bring down the cost of groceries; a year later they’re telling you to limit your meals to a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, and a corn tortilla. Good job https://t.co/FvuOwyZhcM — Tim (@trouble_man90) January 15, 2026

