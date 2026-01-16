The White House ‘press conference’ just hit a new low with the entrance, stage right, of Riley Gaines (and her baby) – 13 totally on-point responses

News karolie leavitt media riley gaines

Such is the state of White House press conferences these days that we’ve long been harking back to the relatively halcyon days (not really) of Sean Spicer during Donald Trump’s first term in charge. Remember him?

Cut back to the present days, where at the same press conference where Karoline Leavitt verbally attacked a reporter for asking a fact-based, data-backed question about Minneapolis, the White House Press Secretary was absolutely beaming when she introduced the newest member of the media scrum.

First question in the White House press briefing comes from Riley Gaines. pic.twitter.com/YB493JElaT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2026

Leavitt didn’t just welcome her, she promoted her podcast!

We don’t blame you for wondering who Riley Gaines is. Here’s a quick refresher: Gaines made a name for herself as a swimmer at the University of Kentucky — not for swimming fast, but for finishing neck and neck with a trans-athlete in one of her events (for fifth place, by the way).

Gaines went viral for complaining about it. Then she made it into her cause not only to keep trans athletes out of college sports, but for even acknowledging trans people at all.

And that’s about it when it comes to her media bonafides.

But look, she has a baby with her!

The insane display of hypocrisy drew quite the array of responses on social media.

"I'm so happy to see you and happy you brought your beautiful baby… https://t.co/0Jsk37ouoZ pic.twitter.com/mQnDpCetCY — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 15, 2026

What is she doing there? — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 15, 2026

She is not a journalist or part of the media. She's literally a right-wing influencer, and presenting her as anything else undermines the work of real journalists. Embarrassing. https://t.co/49Upnx3kmA — Tom Gorski (@ThomasGorski33) January 15, 2026

LOL, now she can be the worst journalist in there… she can finally win in a category. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 15, 2026

"took us a year to get you here" is some serious tied-for-fifth energy — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 15, 2026

