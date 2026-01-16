News karolie leavitt media riley gaines

The White House ‘press conference’ just hit a new low with the entrance, stage right, of Riley Gaines (and her baby) – 13 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated January 16th, 2026

Such is the state of White House press conferences these days that we’ve long been harking back to the relatively halcyon days (not really) of Sean Spicer during Donald Trump’s first term in charge. Remember him?

Cut back to the present days, where at the same press conference where Karoline Leavitt verbally attacked a reporter for asking a fact-based, data-backed question about Minneapolis, the White House Press Secretary was absolutely beaming when she introduced the newest member of the media scrum.

Leavitt didn’t just welcome her, she promoted her podcast!

We don’t blame you for wondering who Riley Gaines is. Here’s a quick refresher: Gaines made a name for herself as a swimmer at the University of Kentucky — not for swimming fast, but for finishing neck and neck with a trans-athlete in one of her events (for fifth place, by the way).

Gaines went viral for complaining about it. Then she made it into her cause not only to keep trans athletes out of college sports, but for even acknowledging trans people at all.

And that’s about it when it comes to her media bonafides.

But look, she has a baby with her!

The insane display of hypocrisy drew quite the array of responses on social media.

