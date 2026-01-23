Politics GB News Reform UK tom skinner

New Reform UK-er Thomas Skinner told GB News just how much he loves his country and it’s quite the watch – 14 devastating takedowns

David Harris. Updated January 23rd, 2026

It literally came as no surprise to anyone when businessman, TV personality and Strictly loser, Thomas Skinner, joined Reform UK this week, despite previously protesting that he is not a ‘political person’.

It was equally unsurprising to see him pop up on GB News, which often seems like the Reform UK propaganda channel, telling host Patrick Christys about his deep love for his country.

Let’s have a look (if you dare) at the clip shared by Mark Hammond on Twitter.

It sparked no end of entertainingly catty comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2