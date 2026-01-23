New Reform UK-er Thomas Skinner told GB News just how much he loves his country and it’s quite the watch – 14 devastating takedowns

Politics GB News Reform UK tom skinner

It literally came as no surprise to anyone when businessman, TV personality and Strictly loser, Thomas Skinner, joined Reform UK this week, despite previously protesting that he is not a ‘political person’.

It was equally unsurprising to see him pop up on GB News, which often seems like the Reform UK propaganda channel, telling host Patrick Christys about his deep love for his country.

Let’s have a look (if you dare) at the clip shared by Mark Hammond on Twitter.

Makes Zippy off Rainbow sound like Socrates.pic.twitter.com/7Q5aYt4AQK — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) January 22, 2026

It sparked no end of entertainingly catty comments.

1.

He’s so fucking stupid it must surely hurt him. It’s fucking hurting me🙈 pic.twitter.com/m7qbfFcDcR — The Ayrshire Separatist (@DanielJMath1) January 22, 2026

2.

I get that he, like many has an opinion, to which he is fully entitled but is this really the calibre of political analysis we are expected to take seriously and base our vote on? He can barely string a coherent sentence together 🙄 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) January 23, 2026

3.

What a thick cvnt. And his guest is just as bad. ✌️ https://t.co/g3YFOv2XnP — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) January 23, 2026

4.

What the Fuck was that ?

I should slap myself for wasting 1.54 minutes listening to that idiot — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) January 22, 2026

5.

Skinner is the product of a private education. https://t.co/TScQmLsiqe — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) January 22, 2026

6.

‘Fings avent changed an I fink we just need to back ourselves’ Problems solved, cheers mate — Shaun Walker (@sbwalker5) January 22, 2026

7.