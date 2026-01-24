Donald Trump asked “whatever happened to climate change” in response to record cold temperatures in the US, and the forecast is for heavy mockery with despairing intervals

News climate change donald trump

There’s seemingly no beginning to the amount of things Donald Trump doesn’t understand.

This week alone, he betrayed his ignorance on NATO, the difference between war and peace, geology and the fact that Iceland and Greenland are two different places.

Climate change is another topic where he doesn’t appear to have a notion what he’s talking about.

Parts of the US are being blasted with cold weather this weekend, with some places expecting up to 12 inches of snow.

Take this storm seriously, folks. Moderate to major impacts are expected from the Central US through to the Northeast today through the weekend.

– Hazardous to impossible driving conditions are expected. Avoid travel if at all possible.

– Widespread closures and disruption to… pic.twitter.com/bR76NpsrEy — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 23, 2026

Which prompted the president to post this on Truth Social:

Trump: "Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???" pic.twitter.com/Ak4v7ByW44 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2026

“Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain—WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???”

The official White House account then posted the message too.

"Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???" – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aMTrntZc6H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2026

People on social media felt the need again to try get it through to the top levels of the US government that there’s a difference between weather and climate.

BREAKING: Trump is an imbecile…. It’s called weather vs climate. One is what you feel today. The other is a 100+ year trend measured globally. Confusing them is like thinking one bad day means your entire life is ruined. Global warming increases extremes: heat waves, cold… pic.twitter.com/g4iEwtvwTo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 23, 2026

Difficult to describe how dumb our president is. He may be the dumbest man to ever occupy any elected office anywhere in the world. https://t.co/XHYd2uAVCh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 23, 2026

Weather isn’t climate, but confusing the two has always been his brand. A warming planet doesn’t cancel winter, it destabilizes it. More extremes, hotter heatwaves, colder snaps. Science 101, not a conspiracy theory. — HEMENDRA BISHT (@HEMENDRABISHT3) January 23, 2026

We have a toddler as president. The cold weather is a SYMPTOM of global warming — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) January 23, 2026

Would be nice if US media highlighted the record heat in Arctic. Greenland is hitting all time January records, with northern areas an insane 4C degrees above all time highs. That’s why Arctic cold is displaced to the US. This chaos is a key tell of the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/PGweu3HxFZ — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) January 23, 2026

Notice how everything in this statement about a massive and dangerous weather front impacting much of America is all about him. No message to citizens. No promise of help. Not even advice to stay indoors. https://t.co/0Czo5Fyx8Y — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 23, 2026

This is the litmus test of how stupid a person is. If they see cold or snow and ask where global warming is you can be assured they are a full fledged moron. — Bill the Beaver 🇨🇦 (@TrueNorthStr0ng) January 23, 2026

We truly live in the dumbest timeline pic.twitter.com/kAcKCVXmWq — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) January 23, 2026

I wonder if he's just pretending to be obtuse sometimes, because nobody uses the words "global warming" much anymore because people like DJT are always misunderstanding it, & sometimes purposely, to create confusion. pic.twitter.com/cnx1UFJMy8 — ⚘️Carina (@Carina_Amyth) January 23, 2026

This Administration is full of some of the dumbest people in the history of this country, cosplaying as geniuses to their equally dumb sheep followers. So sad. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@johnbourscheid) January 23, 2026

This @WhiteHouse is staffed by fucking morons who expose their stupidity with every tweet. As for the insurrection language, this is what an insurrection looks like. pic.twitter.com/SYyOqIe9N8 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 23, 2026

They actually think Global Warming means everything gets hotter 😂 pic.twitter.com/LfOHM6lL6c — Ash'Ley Rushin (@rushgotjokes) January 23, 2026

Climate change is causing this storm. Warming makes the polar vortex unstable, and those wobbles send lobes of extremely cold air to the lower latitudes. That clashes with warm, moist air, causing intense storms like this. It’s science. Local observation is not global climate. — Brendan Keefe – Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) January 23, 2026

When you're afraid that people will miss that you're an idiot so you have to highlight it. https://t.co/DEgrV1mc4s — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) January 24, 2026

