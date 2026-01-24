News climate change donald trump

Donald Trump asked “whatever happened to climate change” in response to record cold temperatures in the US, and the forecast is for heavy mockery with despairing intervals

Michael White. Updated January 24th, 2026

There’s seemingly no beginning to the amount of things Donald Trump doesn’t understand.

This week alone, he betrayed his ignorance on NATO, the difference between war and peace, geology and the fact that Iceland and Greenland are two different places.

Climate change is another topic where he doesn’t appear to have a notion what he’s talking about.

Parts of the US are being blasted with cold weather this weekend, with some places expecting up to 12 inches of snow.

Which prompted the president to post this on Truth Social:

It reads:

“Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain—WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???”

The official White House account then posted the message too.

People on social media felt the need again to try get it through to the top levels of the US government that there’s a difference between weather and climate.

Source: Twitter/X/@atrupar