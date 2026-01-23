Politics donald trump Geography

Donald Trump tried to give the media a lesson in geology, and accidentally murdered satire in the process – 17 rock-solid reactions

Saul Hutson. Updated January 23rd, 2026

From the President who can’t tell the difference between insane asylums and political asylum, or Greenland and Iceland, comes the President who wants to share his wisdom on rare earth elements.

Donald Trump wanted to justify trying to take over Greenland for their rare earth elements. Not only did he admit the quiet part out loud — this isn’t about peace or protection — he botched the definition so horribly, he left everyone scratching their heads in shame.

Add ‘Professor of Geology’ to the long list of titles Donald Trump thinks he should have but absolutely should not.

The President’s blatant disregard for the basics of geology drew all sorts of upset replies on Twitter.

