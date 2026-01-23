Donald Trump tried to give the media a lesson in geology, and accidentally murdered satire in the process – 17 rock-solid reactions

Politics donald trump Geography

From the President who can’t tell the difference between insane asylums and political asylum, or Greenland and Iceland, comes the President who wants to share his wisdom on rare earth elements.

Donald Trump wanted to justify trying to take over Greenland for their rare earth elements. Not only did he admit the quiet part out loud — this isn’t about peace or protection — he botched the definition so horribly, he left everyone scratching their heads in shame.

Trump: We are going to have so much rare earth. It’s actually not that rare. There’s a lot of rare earth. There’s a lot of earth. pic.twitter.com/hF7ltnCYB9 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2026

Add ‘Professor of Geology’ to the long list of titles Donald Trump thinks he should have but absolutely should not.

The President’s blatant disregard for the basics of geology drew all sorts of upset replies on Twitter.

This is like a baboon who has just learned to speak English. I mean that nicely. https://t.co/kiONA822zn — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) January 21, 2026

This is not normal. https://t.co/KpIJd147dp — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) January 20, 2026

Speechwriters all over the country are gouging our ears. — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 21, 2026

This is why he wants Greenland. Nothing more than theft. — Patriot Dad (@inversedad) January 20, 2026

Oh the cringe when this guy speaks… https://t.co/Ku7IQwrkMV pic.twitter.com/np7J7qPkDl — The Lamp (@the_lamp8) January 21, 2026

The era of parody and sketch writing is truly over. https://t.co/ZH190eEd97 pic.twitter.com/aGvsZLb8uS — Paul Schleifer (@PaulSchleifer) January 21, 2026

A part of me, a very small part, can understand haphazardly voting for this guy the first time. Doing so ever again is tragic. https://t.co/SeTlUB01Oo — Mike Huey (@Waxpacks) January 21, 2026

So this moron is going to extort and/or invade Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and Ukraine next? — MM  (@adgirlMM) January 21, 2026

