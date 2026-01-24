This Scottish comedian’s criminally good impression of Donald Trump might just be the most accurate impersonation you’ve ever seen

Entertainment Comedians donald trump scotland

Donald Trump has inspired countless imitations and parodies over the years, from Alec Baldwin to late drag artist The Vivienne and even Meryl Streep.

But in terms of nailing the president’s mannerisms and speaking style, Scottish comedian and voiceover actor Lewis MacLeod has to be up there with the best of them.

Clips of MacLeod’s impressions of Trump have been going viral for the last few days.

Scottish comedian Lewis MacLeod just did a Donald Trump impression so accurate it feels like evidence. pic.twitter.com/g2UdogJeub — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 23, 2026

Seriously, it’s like the man is in the room with you.

The Glasgow-born comic performed the impersonation during Private Eye magazine’s Year In Review 2025 live show at London’s Criterion Theatre in December.

President Trump announces details of his new peace plan 😂 pic.twitter.com/VgNSG7GNsH — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 24, 2025

"Shut up, losers. I have a big-ly important announcement to make."

🤣 pic.twitter.com/6S5VjlZhIX — CinOvation 📽 (@CinOvation) January 23, 2026

And people love MacLeod’s take on the Sloppy Seconds Nobel Peace Prize winner.

1.

Incredible soundalike, and he's doing the mannerisms brilliantly too.😂🎅🎄 — John Nettleton (@JohnNettleton10) December 25, 2025

2.

He is more Donald Trump then Donald Trump himself 🙌😂 — Tirthankar Das (@tirthankardas81) January 23, 2026

3.

This is easily the best and most accurate Trump impression I've seen. He nailed the facial expressions and mannerisms. — James Woolley (@steady_profits) January 23, 2026

4.

MacLeod has Trump’s mannerisms the voice, and especially facial expressions, nailed down. — 🏒Unapologetically_Canadian🦫 (@ABSonrOfVikings) January 23, 2026

5.

OMG…. he should be awarded Oscar right away … !!! — Touseef Akhtar (@seefu22) January 23, 2026

6.

That impression is so accurate, Trump’s lawyers are already drafting the lawsuit 🤣 — Albetrose Alex (@albetrose_alex) January 24, 2026

7.

It's scary how close he actually mimics and imitates Donald Trump. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) January 23, 2026

8.

I was in the room for this! Superb https://t.co/3i6vXzpwmd — Jeremy Vine | Here, on Tiktok, Insta & Facebook (@theJeremyVine) January 23, 2026

9.

What perfect comic relief for a Friday night!! 🤣🤣🤣

This comedian is SPOT ON! https://t.co/xVfKou4moD — Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) January 23, 2026

10.

From the Eye Xmas event. Love writing words for @lewismacleod. The big man is the best👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/2dN3I8ywQU — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 23, 2026

11.

This guy is so spot-on it’s kind of spooky.😳 https://t.co/2JOfEPaJJO — Kim W. Chafee (@RevKimWChafee) January 23, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/allenanalysis