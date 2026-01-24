Entertainment Comedians donald trump scotland

This Scottish comedian’s criminally good impression of Donald Trump might just be the most accurate impersonation you’ve ever seen

Michael White. Updated January 24th, 2026

Donald Trump has inspired countless imitations and parodies over the years, from Alec Baldwin to late drag artist The Vivienne and even Meryl Streep.

But in terms of nailing the president’s mannerisms and speaking style, Scottish comedian and voiceover actor Lewis MacLeod has to be up there with the best of them.

Clips of MacLeod’s impressions of Trump have been going viral for the last few days.

Seriously, it’s like the man is in the room with you.

The Glasgow-born comic performed the impersonation during Private Eye magazine’s Year In Review 2025 live show at London’s Criterion Theatre in December.

And people love MacLeod’s take on the Sloppy Seconds Nobel Peace Prize winner.

