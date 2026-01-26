Barack and Michelle Obama’s damning statement on the brutal killing of Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti is in stark contrast to every US Government statement on the tragedy

US barack obama donald trump ice

Once again, Minneapolis has been the scene of a brutal killing by the government’s masked and unaccountable immigration officers.

A 37-year-old ICU nurse named Alex Pretti was shot while filming the activities of a group of ICE and Border patrol agents near to where they shot and killed Renee Good, just two weeks earlier, with the horrific act being recorded by several observers.

His name is Alex Jeffrey Pretti. He was 37 years old.

He was a licensed nurse.

He was recording ICE and defending a female protester from their aggression. And they executed him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 24, 2026

In contrast to what the videos clearly show, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, was one of several official sources who painted the victim as a violent protester, who had endangered the lives of the officers.

BREAKING: Kristi Noem claims that Alex Pretti approached ICE with a gun. What she doesn’t say is that he had a right to carry that gun and a license to carry that gun. What she also doesn’t say is that he never pulled that gun out on officers. And of course, what she doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/OJufMIxwx0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 24, 2026

Trump has said almost nothing about the killing. No words of regret or condolence. He has chosen, instead, to talk about his planned ballroom, and when pressed on Alex Pretti’s death simply said they would be reviewing everything.

Pressed further, the president said, “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.” Administration officials have publicly defended the officer. ⁦@jdawsey1⁩ https://t.co/meMMYzxbUl — Ashis Basu 🇨🇦 ashis.bluesky.social (@BasuAshis) January 26, 2026

In the wake of the government’s co-ordinated slurs and indifference, Alex Pretti’s devastated parents shared a statement about the real character of their son.

This is what we all saw. Standing with the family of Alex Pretti and the family of Renee Good. And people of Minnesota. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/pPvCsb7hyP — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 26, 2026

Former president Barack Obama, however, released a sympathetic statement along with his wife, Michelle, which laid out the wider tragedy that has led to this death, and which could lead to many more.

The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault. pic.twitter.com/0JmEsJ1QFW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 25, 2026

In case that’s difficult to read, here it is again.

“STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT OBAMA AND MRS. OBAMA JANUARY 25, 2026 The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault. Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety. That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite. For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city. These unprecedented tactics-which even the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized as embarrassing, lawless and cruel-have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S citizens. And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren’t informed by any serious investigation-and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence. This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals. In the meantime, every American should support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. They are a timely reminder that ultimately it’s up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable.”

These reactions show how people feel about the current administration as much as the Obama one.

1.

I miss having a president whose words could steady the room instead of always setting it on fire. Mr. President, you led with grace, empathy, and restraint. We didn’t have to choose between strength and humanity because you had them both. — BluByU (@Udntnonutn) January 25, 2026

2.

Thank you President Obama- common sense! We believe our eyes. pic.twitter.com/K1FYMdiNzb — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 25, 2026

3.

Decency prevailed in the Obama era.

Deceit, demagoguery, fascism, and authoritarianism define the Trump era.

Which side of history are you on? — Marc Van Ranst (@vanranstmarc) January 25, 2026

4.

A reminder that the President of the US can and should be respectful and measured.

And articulate.

And intelligent.

And not an orange fuckwit. https://t.co/u2zO80JaNR — Fasil Balti (@FasilBalti) January 25, 2026

5.

An adult message from the last coherent adult president of the United States https://t.co/ZYpfirKtxf — V K (@vkon1) January 25, 2026

6.

This is what a US President sounds like. https://t.co/J03nTFH05x — Logan Mitchell PhD 🇺🇸 (@loganemitchell) January 26, 2026

7.

Not many tweets command over two hundred thousand likes within an hour of posting, but Barack Obama's do.

It says something. https://t.co/2kha9PQLEm — Graham Lambert 💙 (@100glitterstars) January 25, 2026

8.

In case you forgot what it sounds like when the President is intelligent and has a heart and soul https://t.co/Rb5GCn0WGl — Lmc (@Nykxgirllmc) January 25, 2026

9.

This is how a President responds. Not with all Caps like a whiny bitch on their own social media platform. https://t.co/0TyuhfpELW — Chris Walker-Thomson (@ChrisWalkerT) January 25, 2026

Finally –

“Ultimately it’s up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable” Thank you for speaking out. https://t.co/tb16sF3weU — Dilawar Syed (@dilawar) January 25, 2026

