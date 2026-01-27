Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate got his excuses in early for flying Delta Airlines and was mocked all the way to 40,000 feet

Poke Reporter. Updated January 27th, 2026

To the world of Andrew Tate, where the clown prince of the toxic manosphere has just flown from Las Vegas to Dubai.

We know this because he’s tweeted about it, and appeared especially keen to explain why he flew on Delta rather than what he said was his first airline of choice.

And if you think that had the whiff of protesting too much then it turns out you’re not alone.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And just in case you still weren’t convinced ….

READ MORE

James May had the funniest and most brutally on-point response after Kelvin MacKenzie complained about getting a second speeding ticket