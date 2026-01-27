Andrew Tate got his excuses in early for flying Delta Airlines and was mocked all the way to 40,000 feet

Twitter Andrew tate

To the world of Andrew Tate, where the clown prince of the toxic manosphere has just flown from Las Vegas to Dubai.

We know this because he’s tweeted about it, and appeared especially keen to explain why he flew on Delta rather than what he said was his first airline of choice.

I decided to not fly on a jet from Vegas to Dubai because I love Emirates first class with the shower and bar and all. But there was no direct, so I had to take a short flight with Delta “first class” first before getting on Emirates. What the actual fuck is this? You… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 25, 2026

And if you think that had the whiff of protesting too much then it turns out you’re not alone.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Bro made this post just in case someone saw him on Delta🤣 — illaDaProducer🍌 (@illaDaProducer) January 25, 2026

2.

LMFAOOOOO this is the problem with flexing too much. You can't be seen downgrading your lifestyle without getting exposed. Everyone knows he's BROKE and can't afford a $100k+ transatlantic jets anymore hence why he pulls off $20k memecoin scams. He's hedging in case someone… https://t.co/1M8rFpQHfb — Derivatives Monke (@Derivatives_Ape) January 26, 2026

3.

Bro no one cares what the fuck you do…. pic.twitter.com/ly2eClBbHY — CryptoForge (@CryptoForge) January 25, 2026

4.

Bro just say you couldn’t afford the jet and move on. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) January 25, 2026

5.

Bro went from Top G to Row G https://t.co/HJueFLVqA8 — The Krown Path (@KrownPath) January 26, 2026

6.

Imagine calling yourself a masculine alpha male and then crying like a spoiled princess that your flight didn't have a shower in it. — EgoLayer13 (@EgoLayer13) January 25, 2026

7.

Where’s your private jet? That’s so brokie.😄 — ⚡️ Tony montana (@TonyTrader13) January 25, 2026

8.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dude made this post in advance just in case someone snapped a pic and ruined the ‘private jet only’ image. another shilling and rugging coin is coming next week. https://t.co/e7ch4J4Ci9 — A++ (@Cheetah2436) January 26, 2026

9.

You Folded like a creamy pancake. pic.twitter.com/6UubQtGY2U — Liquidy (@Liquidyy_) January 25, 2026

10.

"I need a full spa at all times" is not the manly flex you think it is lmao — Sassy Hobbit 🦋 (@sassyhobbit) January 25, 2026

And just in case you still weren’t convinced ….

