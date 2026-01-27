Politics guns Protests scott bessent

Trump’s Treasury secretary appeared to suggest the second amendment doesn’t count at protests and ended up brutally owned

Saul Hutson. Updated January 27th, 2026

Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary Scott Bessent battles with reality just about every time he opens his mouth.

Whether he’s telling Americans that grocery prices are down when many indication are that they aren’t, or that he’s a soy bean farmer (he isn’t), whatever comes out of Bessent’s mouth has an unfortunate habit of contradicting what is actually going on.

The latest such incident came about when Bessent was talking about the most recent deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

Bessent was victim blaming Alex Pretti, calling him out for bringing a gun to a protest.

When Bessent was pressed further on the issue, he brought up his own personal history with protests.

This exchange raises a lot of questions.

Which protests, exactly, has Bessent attended? Was he wearing his suit and tie? Does he know what a billboard is? And who knew the second amendment doesn’t count at protests?

The bizarre attempt at bringing personal experience into the conversation stirred up a variety of responses online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE

Trump’s border patrol chief told the public that ICE agents are the real victims in Minneapolis and had people bellowing into next week

Source: Twitter @atrupar