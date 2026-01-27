Trump’s Treasury secretary appeared to suggest the second amendment doesn’t count at protests and ended up brutally owned

Politics guns Protests scott bessent

Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary Scott Bessent battles with reality just about every time he opens his mouth.

Whether he’s telling Americans that grocery prices are down when many indication are that they aren’t, or that he’s a soy bean farmer (he isn’t), whatever comes out of Bessent’s mouth has an unfortunate habit of contradicting what is actually going on.

The latest such incident came about when Bessent was talking about the most recent deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

Bessent was victim blaming Alex Pretti, calling him out for bringing a gun to a protest.

When Bessent was pressed further on the issue, he brought up his own personal history with protests.

KARL: He was an ICU use who worked for the VA and there’s no evidence he brandished the gun whatsoever BESSENT: But he brought a gun KARL: I mean, we do have a Second Amendment BESSENT: I’ve been to a protest — guess what? I didn’t bring a gun. I brought a billboard pic.twitter.com/aS8MExbwi9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2026

This exchange raises a lot of questions.

Which protests, exactly, has Bessent attended? Was he wearing his suit and tie? Does he know what a billboard is? And who knew the second amendment doesn’t count at protests?

The bizarre attempt at bringing personal experience into the conversation stirred up a variety of responses online.

1.

MAGA brings guns to protests all the time. pic.twitter.com/xr5C1diNFZ — Firing Synapse (@AdrianneMerk) January 25, 2026

2.

Secretary Bessent must have forgotten about these folks who pointed guns at protestors and then were invited to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention https://t.co/8oAorgCzxM pic.twitter.com/gCT1FEJhoA — Matt Hill (@thematthill) January 26, 2026

3.

Scott Bessent – anti 2A champion! https://t.co/P0E9PPFGQy — Jason Boxt (@jboxt1) January 25, 2026

4.

5.

If I were a US journalist listening to this, I’d be really curious about when and where Scott Bessent ever attended a protest and, most especially, what he was protesting.🤔 https://t.co/s9KSSBnzFd — 🇨🇦DF Chant (@DFChant) January 25, 2026

6.

bessent talks like an alien during his first week on earth. regular mom and pop landlords with 15 houses. bringing a billboard to a protest. — Erin “Skeleton Factory” Ryan (@morninggloria) January 25, 2026

7.

He’s been to a protest in the same way he’s a soybean farmer. — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) January 25, 2026

8.

Saying “he brought a gun” doesn’t answer the point Karl made:

there’s no evidence he ever touched it, drew it, or threatened anyone with it.

Possession isn’t brandishing. — Kokorik Kwap Koyik (@AXISOFTESTIMONY) January 25, 2026

9.

“I’m something of a protester and soybean farmer myself.” pic.twitter.com/kRypgyfmbp — Tony (@Mesnia1016) January 25, 2026

10.

I am running out of things to say about these guys. — The News Bee (@XTheNewsBeeX) January 25, 2026

11.

Kyle Rittenhouse killed more people and more flagrantly brandished his weapon than Alex Pretti ever did. And literally every single person in the grifter riddled administration cheered his acquittal. Absolute hypocrites https://t.co/L2UFlmZ251 — Arthouse Shawn Levy (@firagawalkwthme) January 25, 2026

12.

Lol the most protesting this douche has done is over an undercooked steak — Sullio (@sullio) January 25, 2026

13.

Why is the Treasury Secretary even commenting on this sh*t? Fkng Clown Car Administration. — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) January 25, 2026

14.

They do realize their little talking points get immediately demolished w Jan 6 coverage, right? — InVOLuntaryEmmission (@pugus1979) January 25, 2026

15.

I’m old enough to remember when it was people on the right claiming that the left were against the second amendment. My, how the tables have turned. — Jason Clark (@JasonClark829) January 25, 2026

