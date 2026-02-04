Weird World conspiracy theories finland

The conspiracy theory that Finland doesn’t exist probably won’t be the maddest American thing you hear today, but it’s up there

Poke Staff. Updated February 4th, 2026

A video about a conspiracy theory went viral in 2025 for the pure stupidity of the content. If there were a Conspiracy Theory of the Year award, this would have to win. In fact, we’re seriously considering starting one, just to honour this American’s batshittery.

Brace yourself –

@mysticfinland What ? #finland #suomi #finnish ♬ оригинальный звук – Mystic Finland

“Finland is not a real country. It’s just a guise set up by the country of Japan so that they can do free fishing in the area.

So, on maps you’ll see the country Finland, but if you go there, it’s not, there is no country. It’s just the ocean.”

“What about all the Finnish people?”

“The Finnish people? They’re really Swedish.”

What? WHAT??

The conspiracy theory that was originally a joke thread on Reddit has clearly escaped the confounds of comedy, and – in the age of Elon Musk – now sounds plausible to some.

TikTok users had thoughts.

Hello I’m under the water.
Ville

She’s right. Finland is not a country. Finland is a kingdom under the sea and all of us Finns are really mermaids.
Mitu

Is education illegal in USA?
gezim233

What’s worse than saying Finland doesn’t exsist?
It’s calling us Swedish.
Famí

You haven’t met any finnish people because we have 0% interest meeting anyone but we’re here don’t worry.
Simona

Full disclosure, we can’t say for sure that she isn’t just trolling everyone, but when it found its way to Twitter/X, they certainly took it at face value.

Oh!

