The conspiracy theory that Finland doesn’t exist probably won’t be the maddest American thing you hear today, but it’s up there

A video about a conspiracy theory went viral in 2025 for the pure stupidity of the content. If there were a Conspiracy Theory of the Year award, this would have to win. In fact, we’re seriously considering starting one, just to honour this American’s batshittery.

Brace yourself –

“Finland is not a real country. It’s just a guise set up by the country of Japan so that they can do free fishing in the area. So, on maps you’ll see the country Finland, but if you go there, it’s not, there is no country. It’s just the ocean.” “What about all the Finnish people?” “The Finnish people? They’re really Swedish.”

What? WHAT??

The conspiracy theory that was originally a joke thread on Reddit has clearly escaped the confounds of comedy, and – in the age of Elon Musk – now sounds plausible to some.

TikTok users had thoughts.

Hello I’m under the water.

Ville

She’s right. Finland is not a country. Finland is a kingdom under the sea and all of us Finns are really mermaids.

Mitu

Is education illegal in USA?

gezim233

What’s worse than saying Finland doesn’t exsist?

It’s calling us Swedish.

Famí

You haven’t met any finnish people because we have 0% interest meeting anyone but we’re here don’t worry.

Simona

Full disclosure, we can’t say for sure that she isn’t just trolling everyone, but when it found its way to Twitter/X, they certainly took it at face value.

1.

I see education is still illegal in the USA pic.twitter.com/tbRcfUV34y — T.S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeaneo) February 19, 2025

2.

I'm an atheist, but if you are up there, please save us, Superman. — Bernard (@benclohessy) February 19, 2025

3.

Yeah, I can confirm we’re actually just Swedes lol. https://t.co/zA3Fj4TPHU — Daisy (@DaisyTatsuki) February 20, 2025

4.

is America actively creating psychosis in people? https://t.co/eK7jAhJjEk — Wassili (@wassilisview) February 19, 2025

5.

I bet her other hat is red. — Connie (@Connie92750082) February 19, 2025

Be sure of it — T.S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeaneo) February 19, 2025

6.

The valedictorian of her home schooling program. — ewrpex87 (@Njbeacbum45) February 19, 2025

7.

Christ above what the actual fuck!! The world is doomed — michael o' brien (@bigmickey1) February 19, 2025

8.

Is Kimi a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/YAfqRnMeOs — V (@RebelliousWest) February 19, 2025

9.

I would so troll a man of the street with something like this, you out asking questions I am going to make crazy stories. — Out of Cheese (@galaxyofawesome) February 20, 2025

10.

How do these people walk and breathe at the same time — Dennis Davies (@DennisD74181301) February 20, 2025

Oh!

Good he didn’t ask about Australia . “There is no Australia- the earth is flat and convicts were dropped off the cliff of the earth into the ocean. Uk is evil. That’s why USA fought them “ – I’ll find the source, saw it on TikTok — Elna (@ElnaMbioi62) February 20, 2025

